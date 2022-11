Former DHS fraud boss admits robodebt calculator design was known to produce untrue results

If it was a bookie, a fishmonger or a landfill operator their licence would be stripped for tilting the scales.

A former fraud chief at the Department of Human Services (DHS) has admitted it was known within the organisation that using Pay As You Go (PAYG) data from the Tax Office to average income to calculate debts produced untrue results, saying he was shouted at when he raised concerns.

In evidence to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on Tuesday, former director of the Department of Human Services Compliance and Risk Branch, Jason Ryman, said in a statement and verbal evidence that his superior Malisa Golightly “would lose her temper” and “make personal comments” about him as the automated illegal debt behemoth started generating a public backlash.