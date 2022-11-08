Scientists, academics concerned about politicisation and oversimplification of research

More than half of scientific researchers are concerned about the politicisation and oversimplification of research as a result of their experience during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey of more than 3,000 researchers has revealed.

Publishers Elsevier and Economist Impact released the research this week, showing the 3,144 academics surveyed have many concerns about the way research is publicised and used in the general community.

There were 63% of respondents who said they believed the coronavirus pandemic had increased attention and scrutiny of research, but 38% of those surveyed thought that improved understanding of research methodology would be an outcome of the pandemic.

“For participants in the roundtables and qualitative interviews, this gap highlighted challenges of publishing research earlier and more transparently, as well as the difficulties associated with communicating the uncertainty of research,” the report says.

The public attention on research is not seen as a negative by a majority of researchers surveyed, with 57% saying the experience of researchers during the pandemic has made them more determined to ensure that their work is peer-reviewed.

There were 48% of respondents who said they were more likely to communicate uncertainties and caveats within the research they undertake.

The survey revealed that one-third of those surveyed were aware of examples of online abuse when they engaged on social media platforms.

“The majority (69%) of these interactions took place on public platforms. The former figure rises to 44% amongst respondents in the US,” the report says.

“As engaging on social media is becoming more important for researchers to share their research, advance their career and influence policymakers, researchers need support navigating online environments.”

Elsevier chief executive Kumzal Bayazit said that the research revealed that awareness of the work of researchers had risen during the pandemic but that brought with it a range of other challenges.

“The findings reveal the extent and nature of the impact of the pandemic on the research community: the prevalence of misinformation, which underscores the importance of peer review and transparent study design as markers of confidence; the shocking online abuse targeted at researchers and the disheartening widened inequalities in access to funding and resources for early career researchers, women, and researchers in the Global South,” Bayazit said.

“Notably, researchers are concerned by the tension between awareness and understanding. Public attention on research has increased, bringing greater recognition and appreciation of research, but public understanding of how research is conducted has not risen in parallel.”

