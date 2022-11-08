Service NSW chief Damon Rees to depart, found start-up

Chief executive of Service New South Wales Damon Rees has called time on his long stint at the revolutionary agency, revealing he will leave the public sector to found a start-up services firm that is “practitioner-led, purpose-driven, and customer-obsessed.”

The resignation marks the end of an era in the state, with Rees following his minister, Victor Dominello, out of the government arena, opening the door for generational change and leadership renewal at the centralised services agency.

A one-stop-shop that provides both retail and digital entry points for customers needing to transact with the government, the success of Service NSW has seen it positioned as a global exemplar of customer service best practices and simple and effective delivery.

Dominello announced his departure from politics at the next state election, to care for a family member, earlier this year, making for a long goodbye, but a well-structured and coordinated handover.

Rees was effusive in his praise for his organisation.

“I have loved every minute of my time as part of this truly special team and I’m proud knowing that our state enjoys an experience of accessing the services and support of Government that is without equal globally,” Rees said in a social media post.

“From our first centre 10 years ago, we now help with over 250 Million customer needs each year. From our focus on transactional services, we’re now grounded in care and empathy, and have earned the trust to help our customers with ever greater needs.”

A large part of the success of Service NSW has been an unwavering commitment to putting the experience and needs of government users ahead of how government organisations might otherwise prefer to do business, especially around agency demarcation.

The secret sauce of Service NSW, which was essentially built out of the former motor registry known as the Roads and Traffic Authority (RTA), is that it has been able to plug into other agencies’ transactional systems and bring them into a single customer touchpoint.

A major success has been Service NSW’s so-called ‘super app’ that doubles as a digital wallet, transaction and messaging point, identity and credential vault and, more recently, a secure COVID check-in tool.

While other states struggled conspicuously with such functionality, and the commonwealth’s digital vaccination certificate was an unmitigated flop, NSW literally bought public support by shipping stimulus vouchers for small businesses through the Service NSW app.

Rees also exemplifies a very deliberate effort by the NSW government to reform the public sector by bringing in people with solid private sector service delivery, customer experience and digital transactions experience, often from the banking and retail sectors.

Rees previously held senior technology, delivery and systems development and integration roles at Woolworths, Westpac and Macquarie bank, which will no doubt be making a beeline for the unshackled executive.

A key feature of the NSW service delivery uplift is that while it has actively sought to break free of institutionalised mindsets that take years to deliver reforms by bringing in new talent and allowing greater public mobility, it also repudiated a culture of outsourcing and what the late Paul Shetler labelled “learned helplessness” within the public sector.

While Rees thanked both fellow executives and his minister for their support, he expressed his most heartfelt gratitude for the rank-and-file staff in his agency.

“To my teammates in SNSW, thank you for everything you do and all you have taught me. I will be cheering from the sidelines as you continue to grow the impact of our wonderful organisation in ways we haven’t yet imagined.

“And finally, a special thanks to our frontline teammates who provide a level of care, empathy, and support for customers that makes all the difference. You turned up every day through the depths of COVID-19 to support your customers and teammates, and you answer the call every time Disaster strikes and help is needed. To keep your company has been humbling,” Rees said.