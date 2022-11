Australia’s high rate of incarceration is a poor economic choice

Incarceration rates in Australia are some of the highest among OECD countries. They are significantly higher than those of Canada and the UK. In terms of Group of 20 countries and their imprisonment rates, Australia ranks ninth on 2021 figures, with 165 prisoners per 100,000 people.

Unsurprisingly, the US tops the chart, with 629 per 100,000, although it is worth noting that the rate has fallen given a growing consensus between Democrats and Republicans that higher incarceration rates have a tendency to equate to higher taxes. This point is particularly stark in Texas.

The Australian Productivity Commission has also been blunt in its assessment. “Australia is locking up a record number of people.” That this is happening can only be regarded as a curious twist of penal policy: the country is actually facing a fall in crime rates even as imprisonment rates rise.