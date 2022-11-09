Collaborative approach necessary to end violence against women and children

During Wednesday’s senate estimates, the inaugural domestic, family and sexual violence commissioner, Micaela Cronin, appeared after only eight days into the role.

Cronin was asked if she thought the goal to end violence against women and children in a generation was achievable; the new commissioner said it was very important.

“It’s absolutely achievable to make a very significant difference, and it’s important to really elevate it in the way that this government has to achieve real change,” Cronin said.

The commissioner added a collaborative approach was necessary not simply from the government but also from the business and sports sectors.

“It’s achievable if everybody in if all of the institutions in society made a real commitment to it. It’s not achievable unless we get that alignment and commitment.

“I think it should be something that everyone’s committing to and that there are appropriate resources from across society.”

Cronin outlined to the public hearing three tenants to the new commission:

Amplifying the voices of victim-survivors

Providing strategic advice to government

Contributing to both the monitoring and evaluation of the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children

With cultural change necessary to achieve the goal of ending violence against women and children, Cronin added her professional experience led her to the view it was a shared task.

The commissioner previously spent time as CEO of Hagar International, addressing human rights abuses towards women and children in Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

“A lot of that work was absolutely around engaging the leaders within those communities about significant cultural change. There was a very big piece that was undertaken.”

While there is no specific First Nations commissioner, the public hearing was told Jessica Guthrie is a First Nations public servant who is a deputy commissioner at the organisation.