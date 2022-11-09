Women in Public Office grants to lift equality in political participation

A $5 million government commitment over five years will go toward equipping and encouraging more women to run for public office at local, state and federal levels.

The gender equality and diversity initiative was announced by the minister for women and finance on Tuesday.

Katy Gallagher said the grant would be delivered through the Women’s Leadership and Development Program and administered by a team within PM&C.

“Women make up more than 50% of the general population in Australia but are not yet half of the representatives that sit in federal parliament,” senator Gallagher said.

“We want to support organisations that have clear programs or strategies in place to support women, especially those from diverse backgrounds, to get involved in politics and to work towards election to public office.”

Successful projects will demonstrate an understanding of the barriers women face entering office and teach participants about the political process and candidate expectations.

Applicants for the grants must also be non-partisan and show its proposed program has no political affiliations or agendas, and are accessible to all women across the political spectrum.

“Politics and parliaments have traditionally been male dominated workplaces and we want to empower organisations to break down the barriers that make it challenging for women to run for public office,” Gallagher said.

The minister’s comments came in the same week Senator Glenn Sterle was forced to apologise to Bridget McKenzie for calling the Nationals politician a “naughty little girl” during an estimates hearing.

Gallagher added eligible organisations who were already supporting women with programs, initiatives and resources to run for public office should consider applying. But new applications for the grant should be for projects which complement or expand, and did not duplicate, existing programs.

“More women in public office and sitting at the decision-making table, irrespective of which political party they are a member of, improves policy outcomes for the broader community, and also has a positive impact on the culture within Parliament House,” she said.

Next Wednesday (16 November) a virtual information session about the grants will be hosted by the Office for Women at 10am. Interested organisations can find out more here.

The deadline for grant applications will be 19 December, 2022.

