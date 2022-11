What the DepSec knew: Code of silence, cultural atrophy and agency turf wars propelled robodebt

A distrustful, secretive and ultimately dysfunctional relationship between two agencies vying for power and influence in the same portfolio in front of a new demanding minister could yet be the spawning point for the robodebt scandal.

By the end of a very painful day and sometimes almost apoplectic evidence to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, the depth of the cultural rift between the Department of Social Services and the Department of Human Services was on full public display.

So too were the egos and fragilities of its Senior Executive Service protagonists, who felt compelled to bowl up flaky but politically on-message policy proposals to sate budget demands, and then bit their tongues when they put their ministers behind debt vehicles that had faulty steering and brakes.