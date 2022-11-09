Wong refuses to name DFAT official responsible for West Jerusalem website update

The updating of DFAT’s website to drop the recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel came under scrutiny during senate estimates, particularly how government process failed to stop it.

During a tense exchange, minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong repeatedly said she was not going to name names and that she took “full responsibility” for the mistake.

Last month, DFAT’s website was updated to remove two sentences that recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with the change picked up by The Guardian.

The change was not announced through formal government channels.

DFAT secretary Jan Adams confirmed to senate estimates the website change took place on October 17, the same day of The Guardian article was published.

Senator Simon Birmingham questioned how The Guardian became aware of the website change on the same day it happened, with Adams replying that was a matter for the newspaper.

“A mistake was made,” Wong repeated a few times in the session.

When asked by Birmingham how the website was updated, including which level of official authorised it, Wong reiterated her response.

“I’m not going to, in this forum or in any other, point the finger at someone,” the senator said.

“I said, publicly on the day, this was announced after cabinet consideration, that this update has occurred ahead of government processes,” Wong added.

Given the sensitive nature of the Palestine-Israeli conflict, Wong said, it was “unwise” to politicise the issue.

“It’s obviously an issue that people are from both sides of this debate are quite emotionally — and understandably — emotionally affected by,” the senator said.

Tensions continued as Birmingham questioned who had been consulted about the change, including Australia’s ambassador to Israel.

DFAT first assistant secretary Middle East and Africa Marc Innes-Brown said he reached out to the ambassador about the change following media reports.

Innes-Brown said he told the ambassador there was no change of policy on October 17.

The line of questioning was cut short by a scheduled morning-tea break.

READ MORE:

Senate estimates quizzes Australian Passport Office on passport bottleneck