On alert: UN launches new satellite tracking of global methane emissions

Governments and businesses will now be able to respond to increasing climate-warming methane gas, to be measured with a new satellite-based system known as MARS.

The Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) was announced by the United Nations environment programme (UNEP) on Friday evening, Australian time.

It is hoped the tool will offer better transparency about methane levels, with the methane gas produced by human activities responsible for about 25% of anthropogenic climate change.

In a statement, US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said the global MARS system would be publicly available and linked to detection processes.

“This new alert and response system is going to be a critical tool for helping all of us deliver on the Global Methane Pledge,” Kerry said.

The tool will integrate data from the rapidly expanding system of methane-detecting satellites to identify major emission events, notify relevant stakeholders, and support and track mitigation progress.

MARS will use the global mapping satellites to pinpoint plumes and methane hot spots and then attribute them to a specific source.

Starting with some of the largest methane gas data sources, such as the energy sector, the state-of-the-art satellites will then add data from other lower-emitting sources such as coal, waste, livestock and rice to support the global strategy to curb emissions.

The UNEP will then use information from the system to notify governments and companies about the sources of gas in the hopes “responsible entities” can respond accordingly.

Once a significant emissions event has been identified, the system will be monitored by the UNEP for another 45 and 75 days after detection. During this period, data and analysis will also be made publicly available.

UNEP executive director Inger Andresen said MARS would assist governments in meeting their global methane pledge to drive down emissions by at least 30% by 2030. Without achieving this minimum target, it will not be possible to contain global warming to a 1.5°C increase.

“Reducing methane emissions can make a big and rapid difference, as this gas leaves the atmosphere far quicker than carbon dioxide,” Inger said.

“MARS is a big step in helping governments and companies deliver on this important short-term climate goal.”

UNEP’s ‘The closing window’ report on the emissions gap, published this year, showed just how collectively off track the world is in its target to limit global warming to a 1.5°C increase.

Partners to the MARS system will be able to share technical or advisory services to decision-makers about further mitigation and assessment measures to deal with problem sources of methane emissions.

MARS was developed in the framework of the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway, with funding from the European Commission, the US Government, Global Methane Hub, and the Bezos Earth Fund.

Kelly Levin, the Bezos Earth Fund’s chief of science, data and systems change, said the tool would also support civil society to keep decision-makers accountable to their commitments.

“With this initiative, armed with greater data and transparency, companies and governments can make greater strides to reduce methane emissions,” Dr Levin said.