Life expectancy of Australians rises

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is continuing to release data that provides more insight into how the country’s population fared during the pandemic, with the bureau stating that the life expectancy of Australians had risen during the 20219-21 year.

Bureau statistics reveal that a boy born now is likely to live until he is 81 and a girl would notch up just over 85 years.

ABS demography director Emily Walter said this was a 0.10-year increase for both males and females when compared with the 2018-20 period.

“Life expectancy in Australia is 11.9 years longer for males and 10.6 years longer for females compared with the United Nations’ 2020 world average of 69.4 years and 74.8 years,” Walter said.

Another ABS release points to the first signs of a decline in jobs just prior to the coronavirus pandemic taking hold in 2020.

ABS head of Labour Statistics Bjorn Jarvis said there were “just under 20 million jobs held by people across the 2019-20 financial year”.

“As in other labour statistics, these data showed that jobs held by women dropped at a faster rate than men (-0.8% per cent compared to -0.7 per cent),” Jarvis said.

“While jobs held by women dropped at a faster rate between 2018-19 and 2019-20, over the previous five years jobs held by women increased at a much higher rate than men (9.3 per cent compared to 6.9 per cent).”

Jarvis said that the data on job losses revealed that the younger members of the workforce were the worst hit by the pandemic shutdowns.

“The impact of the pandemic on younger workers was also seen in these data, with jobs held by people aged 29 years or younger showing the largest fall. Jobs loss was most pronounced for 21-24-year-olds (a total of 79,000 jobs or around 39% per cent of all jobs lost by people 29 years or younger),” Jarvis said.

One industry impacted greatly by the lockdowns used to stop the spread of the virus was the retail sector.

“Over 16,500 sales assistant jobs were lost in the June quarter of 2020 as the initial set of national lockdowns and restrictions impacted employment,” Jarvis said.

