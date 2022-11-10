Movers & Shakers: Ex-public servants stack inquiries

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

There were two promotions at the Fair Work Ombudsman and Registered Organisations Commission Entity: Daniel Crick to executive director advice and Louise Peters to executive director engagement.

At the ACCC, Mark McLeish was promoted to general manager electricity markets and Kate Hebbard was promoted to general manager.

Erika Thompson was promoted at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to assistant secretary.

Moving from Treasury, Grant Ferres moved to Austrade to take up the position of head of VE Invest.

Geoff Mason was promoted to general manager at the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Former public servant to look into the Afghan Locally Engaged Employee program

Dr Vivienne Thom, former inspector-general of Intelligence and Security, was appointed by the government to lead an inquiry into the Afghan Locally Engaged Employee Program.

It’s not the first review Thom has chaired, having previously led an investigation of allegations Rachelle Miller made against her former employer, Alan Tudge, including emotional abuse, finding there was “insufficient evidence”.

Thom also led inquiries into former High Court of Australia judge Dyson Heydon for sexual harassment and another into ASIC executives receiving large payments.

In this inquiry, Thom will look into the operation of the Afghan LEE program and will report back to the government in early 2023.

Minister for defence Richard Marles said current ADF personnel had been clear about “the painful impact of leaving people behind in Afghanistan.”

“Dr Thom’s review is critical to ensuring our ADF personnel can have confidence that Australia will stand by those who help us,” Marles said.

Former PM&C head part of team to review migration

Dr Martin Parkinson, former secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and Treasury, was named alongside associate law professor Dr Joanna Howe and Deloitte consultant John Azarias to review Australia’s migration system.

Minister for home affairs Clare O’Neil said the review would be to ensure Australia’s migration system served its own purposes as part of the new national strategy.

“The strategy will outline the objectives of our migration system and guide future reform. It will focus on enhancing Australia’s productivity and providing businesses with the skilled workers they need, while assisting migrants to build new and prosperous lives in Australia.”

“The review will also address some of the challenges facing Australia, including our aging population, climate change, and emerging technology,” O’Neil said.

Former Victorian health secretary to lead inquiry into Medicare

Dr Pradeep Phillip, former secretary at the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, was named to lead a review into Medicare and compliance mechanisms.

An interim report is due to the government by 31 January 2023, with a final report due 28 February 2023.

Health minister Mark Butler said his department had provided him with a report on existing compliance efforts.

“The report found no evidence of the $8 billion in Medicare fraud and inappropriate billing estimated by Dr Faux,” Butler said.

“I’ve asked Dr Philip to measure and report on the true extent of non-compliance in Medicare and identify fixes to protect the integrity of the system, for all who use it.”

Fair Work Commission president resigns

Iain Ross resigned as president of the Fair Work Commission, with an interim president to be appointed shortly.

Employment minister Tony Burke said the resignation was taken with “understanding and immense appreciation for his years of service”.

“His open and transparent approach has been an enormous asset — working in the interests of both workers and employers.

“Justice Ross has served governments on both sides of politics and he is held in high regard by all.

“He’s maintained the reputation of the Commission in the eyes of the public during turbulent times, particularly the lockdown period of the pandemic,” Burke said.

Finance exec named CEO of Regional Investment Corporation

Former finance CEO John Howard, not to be confused with the former Liberal prime minister John Howard, was appointed CEO of Regional Investment Corporation.

Howard was selected by the RIC Board for a three-year term, starting November 21.

Minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry Murray Watt congratulated Howard on the role.

“Mr Howard is an experienced CEO who has worked extensively in the agricultural industry and across the supply chain. He also possesses business strategy and transformation and financial investment experience,” Watt said.

Paul Dowler had been acting as CEO since January 2022, and will return to his role as executive director.

Office of the National Rail Regulator chief leaves the station

After eight years in the role, Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator chief executive Sue McCarrey will end her time in the role on December 30.

Recruitment for her replacement is underway, with chief operating officer Peter Doggett acting in the role in the interim.

Infrastructure minister Catherine King thanked McCarrey for her time in the role.

“In her time at ONRSR, Ms McCarrey has overseen the development of a strategic regulatory program that demands safety vigilance while allowing industry to embrace new technology and realise the benefits,” King said.

Mandarin named as Australia’s ambassador for climate change

Kristin Tilley, previously at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, was named Australia’s ambassador for climate change.

Tilley had worked over 10 years in the department, most recently as first assistant secretary.

Minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong said the government sought to be part of the solution to climate change.

“Ms Tilley will lead Australia’s international climate engagement, working with partners to deliver opportunities for green economy jobs,” Wong said.

Tassie’s first wood encouragement officer

Gary Fleming was named Tasmania’s first wood encouragement officer, a role designed to promote the sustainability of Tasmanian timber.

Fleming was jointly appointed by the Tasmanian Timber Promotion Board (TTPB) and the University of Tasmania.

TTPB deputy chair Shawn Britton said Fleming’s role would be to promote the use of Tasmanian timber in both the private and public sectors.

“The timing of this new role is perfect as the need for timber and wood is increasing, as we know wood has multiple benefits from environmental, health and wellbeing, and creating a circular building sector in the State,” Britton said.