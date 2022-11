Shergold airs ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’ of public administration in Australia’s COVID response

Former PM&C secretary and public service stalwart Professor Peter Shergold capped off the first major review of Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a special presentation for public servants.

On Thursday, the current Chancellor of Western Sydney University and lead author of Fault Lines told an IPAA NSW audience that the opportunity to participate in an independent review of the pandemic response totally separate from government was both innovative and invaluable.

“There [was to] be no government funds at all, no political constraints, no hidden agenda,” Shergold said.