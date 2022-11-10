Australian Law Reform Commission to advise government on religious discrimination in schools

The Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) has been given until 23 April 2023 to provide advice to the federal government on how the Albanese administration should deal with discrimination in religious schools.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has referred the issue to the ALRC for guidance on how staff in religious schools can be protected from discrimination while also recognising the right of schools to prefer people who profess their faith when recruiting staff.

Dreyfus said the referral of the issue was the delivery of an electoral promise.

“The Government also committed to protecting all students from discrimination and this is reflected in the terms of reference,” Dreyfus said.

New South Wales Supreme Court judge Stephen Rothman has been appointed part-time commissioner of the inquiry.

“Justice Rothman is an eminent lawyer with a deep interest in and a longstanding involvement with the Jewish education sector. I consider him to be ideally placed to lead this inquiry,” Dreyfus said.

“I thank the New South Wales Attorney-General, the Hon Mark Speakman SC MP, and the Chief Justice of the New South Wales Supreme Court, the Hon Justice Andrew Bell, for facilitating Justice Rothman’s appointment.”

Dreyfus said this ALRC inquiry is a key initiative towards implementing the government’s commitment to ensuring anti-discrimination protections are extended to more people, including people who are religious and also staff and students in religious schools.

“As the terms of reference to the ALRC foreshadow, the Government remains committed to legislating to protect people of faith from discrimination and vilification. This legislation will be drafted in a manner that does not remove existing legal protections against other forms of discrimination,” Dreyfus said.

“The Albanese Government believes all Australians have the right to live their lives free of discrimination and we will seek to enhance protections in anti-discrimination law in a way that brings Australians together.”

READ MORE:

A religious discrimination bill — what could happen next?