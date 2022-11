What the Secretary knew: Finn Pratt thought Morrison would heed advice

Retired Department of Social Services secretary Finn Pratt has emphatically defended his former deputy secretary, Serena Wilson, as a highly ethical, professional and competent public servant in his evidence to the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

As the probe into how the punitive welfare experiment went so horribly off the rails continues, Pratt expressed his confidence in his former deputy, who previously admitted she did not formally advise him of her belief that the way the scheme had been constructed was unlawful.

The royal commission is investigating how legal advice that called out the way robodebts were generated through an equation known to be defective for its purpose from Department of Social Services was shelved and then ignored.