Australia pledges aid relief for more than 14 million facing hardship in Myanmar

Penny Wong has announced a $135 million aid package for displaced people escaping Myanmar into Bangladesh, with a surge in human movement over the border since 2021.

The money will support humanitarian relief efforts via the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and NGO partners.

In a joint statement with minister for international development Pat Conroy, the Australian foreign minister said that since Myanmar’s military coup last February, the number of people requiring humanitarian assistance had ballooned from 1 million to an estimated 14.4 million people.

“Australia will provide $135 million in 2022-23 to assist with the delivery of life-saving food, water and shelter through partner organisations,” Wong said on Thursday.

“The package of support will also deliver essential protection, education and health services for those most in need, including women, girls and people with disabilities.”

The foreign minister also commended the role Bangladesh has played in helping members of Myanmar’s ethnic Rohingyas. More than 919,000 displaced Rohingyas are estimated to be living in Myanmar’s neighbouring country in basic conditions.

“We also recognise the ongoing impact on communities hosting the Rohingya,” Wong said.

This latest aid announcement builds on the $480 million Australia has contributed since 2017 to Myanmar, and Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

“All partner organisations have proven capacity to deliver neutral and independent humanitarian assistance and reach those most in need,” Wong said.

“They are carefully chosen to ensure that Australia’s assistance does not directly benefit or legitimise the military regime in Myanmar.”

The Australian government has also opened a priority caseload for Myanmar nationals as part of its onshore humanitarian visa program.

Immigration minister Andrew Giles said the decision recognised the “grave humanitarian and security situation” in the country.

“Myanmar nationals currently residing in Australia who have arrived with a valid visa will have their application for protection prioritised by the Department of Home Affairs, reducing waiting times and providing certainty to those in need,” Giles said.

The minister added Australia’s Home Affairs officers were working with the UNHCR in Bangkok, as well as other governments, to coordinate response efforts to the crisis in Myanmar.

“Myanmar nationals have consistently been in the top four offshore resettlement caseloads.

“In the 2021-22 program year, more than 1,600 offshore humanitarian visas were granted to this cohort,” Giles said.

Nationals from Myanmar may also be eligible to pursue other migration pathways to Australia through the Community Support Program, the Skilled Refugee Labour Agreement Pilot, the Family stream, or Skilled visa categories.

“The Australian government is committed to generous, flexible and non-discriminatory Humanitarian and Settlement Programs that meet Australia’s international protection obligations, and position Australia as a global leader in international resettlement efforts,” Giles said.

READ MORE:

Australia rejects Sean Turnell’s Myanmar conviction