Four federal organisations make DCA Inclusive Employers list

The Diversity Council Australia (DCA) has published the list of 2022-2023 Inclusive Employers, with several public sector agencies within it.

Those from the public sector named were Services Australia, Defence Housing Australia, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

DCA said that to be eligible, each organisation had to invite at least 60% of their staff to complete the Inclusive Employer Index Assesssment and prove they met at least five of six measures.

The six measures were: awareness, engagement, inclusive organisational climate, inclusive leadership, inclusive team, and exclusion.

DCA CEO Lisa Annese said inclusion was good for both employees and employers, with the list providing an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of organisations.

“This year’s list of organisations is diverse — with employers large and small from a wide spectrum of industries. Inclusion isn’t an add-on extra for these organisations, it is a super-power and it is critical to their success,” Annese commented.

“Our Inclusive Employer Index is rigorous, it is not an award; it is a way to measure the work of inclusion in employers in a robust way. Those who have been recognised today are doing the work of diversity and inclusion and making progress on greater inclusion.”

The list came out amongst the ongoing discussion about CALD representation in the APS, with senator Mehreen Faruqi planning on talking to public services minister Katy Gallagher about the “unacceptable” issue.

Rebecca Skinner, CEO of Services Australia, said it was a proud moment for the agency as it was the second time it had made the list.

“As an agency that supports almost every Australian at some point in their life, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age or ability, it’s important that inclusion is at the heart of everything we do,” Skinner said.

“We need to understand, connect with and represent the community we serve and being inclusive means we can deliver better services for all Australians. Our ongoing work to live and breathe inclusion improves the experience of our staff and customers, and we remain committed to championing inclusion in the workplace.”

City of Stirling in Western Australia also made the list, with CEO Stuart Jardine saying Stirling was working towards becoming a more inclusive city.

“Local government works best when it employs people who are a part of the community, and who reflect the diversity of that community,” Jardine said.

