Dangerous delay: department to look into turn-around time for voucher payment to vulnerable women

Senate estimates has heard of women waiting an average of 28 days to access a $5,000 payment that would help them flee domestic violence.

Most of the federal ‘escaping violence’ payments are issued by the Department of Social Services as vouchers.

In a statement on Friday, Greens senate leader Larissa Waters said she was shocked to learn of the 28-day average delay for eligible recipients trying to escape their unsafe environment.

“For too many women, economic insecurity is a significant barrier to escaping an abusive relationship. Many are forced to choose between staying in a violent home or escaping into poverty and homelessness,” Waters said.

“Victim-survivors do not have 28 business days to decide whether to leave an abusive relationship, they need immediate support to ensure their safety.”

The department told estimates that research into this payment model for eligible women was underway, with a report due next June.

Senator Waters noted the payment program for vulnerable women was initiated by the former government and was being retained by Labor.

“That’s 28 business days for vouchers now, and at least a year before anything changes.”

“The fact that these payments continue to be provided as predominantly vouchers ($3,500) is patronising and cruel, adding unnecessary anxiety for women already dealing with the stress of leaving a violent situation,” she said.

