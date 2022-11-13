Public servants told evidence on Australia’s COVID response highlighted how those worse-off were left behind

Women, people living with a disability, the elderly, children, First Nations people, ESL migrants, and poorer Australians were all thrown to the wolves in Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an independent review of the government’s approach.

Fault Lines was published by the Paul Ramsay Foundation, the Minderoo Foundation and the John and Myriam Wylie Foundation last month.

In a special talk organised by IPAA NSW, former mandarin and report lead-author Professor Peter Shergold said the adverse impacts of COVID would be felt by children well into the future and the quality of life for many older Australians was undeniably compromised.

“During COVID-19, policies were too often designed and implemented without proper regard for the inequalities that already existed in our society and the challenges facing particular communities,” Shergold said.

“Our failure to adequately address disadvantage undermined the effectiveness and fairness of our response.”

The pandemic brought Australia’s societal fault lines into sharp focus, he added, because it was the most vulnerable who were the least shielded by adverse government decisions.

“The impact of technology inequality hit hard. Around one in five students in low-SES [State Emergency Services] areas in Australia didn’t have a laptop or computer at home, compared to 0.4% in high-SES areas.

“Partly as a consequence, learning losses from lockdowns were up to 60% larger for disadvantaged students from less-educated homes,” the former PM&C secretary said.

For vulnerable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, Shergold said, the experience of disproportionate rates of poor health and mental illness and suicide in this group was compounded by worse housing conditions relative to other Australians.

“It’s scarcely surprising that the rate of severe illness was 40% higher for First Nations peoples than other Australians during the Omicron wave,” he said.

Temporary migrant workers and international students were also worse off, with none of them eligible for financial assistance in Australia. Other countries, such as New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, and Canada, organised to ensure these groups could receive COVID support payments.

Shergold said it was clear that the economic support made available during the pandemic should have been provided by the government more fairly and equitably.

“When COVID reached our shores, around 2.4 million temporary migrants were in Australia. Over time, about half a million took the government’s explicit advice don’t go home. Most could not,” Shergold said.

“[Of] Few of those workers who remained and sick leave, most had very limited access to financial support and Medicare, they quite literally felt abandoned.”

By July 2020, about 70% of the migrant workers who were stranded in Australia had either lost all work entirely or were working on seriously reduced hours. This group was left to survive on meagre savings, charity handouts and the help of friends.

It was a similar story for international students who, in 2019 earned Australia $38 billion. The following year, once COVID hit domestic shores, they were regarded as a financial burden on the country and “unworthy” of government support.

“More than half of international students experienced financial difficulties. Denied support, they relied on food parcels and rental assistance from the universities where they studied,” Shergold said.

The report also identified JobKeeper’s policy failing, with more than 20,000 businesses unfairly using the scheme to triple their profits during the pandemic. Shergold said the support payments did not include an in-built claw-back mechanism, which saw businesses that did not experience a significant turnover decline enjoy a cumulative $370 million in payments.

“Jobkeeper expenditure could have been better spent supporting excluded groups of workers. In retrospect, not including a legislative clawback mechanism was a significant design fault,” he said.

Another problematic dimension to Australia’s COVID response was in how the government used billions of dollars of support payments to justify and compensate for what Shergold described as a “brutal” over-reliance on lockdowns and border closures.

It was a testament to the public’s trust in government, he said, that they continued to comply with these harsh measures albeit grudgingly towards the latter part of 2021.

“The Australian government decided early in the pandemic to close Australia’s international borders, and then state and territory governments subsequently closed domestic borders at different times and to varying degrees. And those controls were imposed ruthlessly,” Shergold said.

“There was little transparency in how exemptions were awarded, or how priorities were set. There was little flexibility or compassion.”

The Fault Lines report made a total of six recommendations and 14 proposals. They included:

Strengthening crisis preparation, planning and testing Establishing an expert body and trusted voice on public health Improving government decision-making through broader advice and greater transparency Enhancing public service collaboration, capability and communication Modernising how governments use data, and Build a culture of real-time evaluation and learning in the public sector.

Central to the recommendations was the conclusion that Australia’s next crisis response must put vulnerable Australians at the immediate centre of all planning decisions.

“Plans based on WHO principles need to be scenario-tested on a large scale, every couple of years, and cross-jurisdictional collaboration is vital,” Shergold said.

“We now fully recognise the consequences of the fact that under our federal system of government, we have different and various statutory frameworks that determine the structures and processes of public health decision-making, inhibit[ing] national coordination.

“That’s why scenario-testing is so significant, we need to identify in advance those points of likely friction during an attenuated health crisis.”

READ MORE:

Shergold airs ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda’ of public administration in Australia’s COVID response