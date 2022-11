What the robodebt chief knew: Kathryn Campbell denies making “positively misleading” statements in annual report

Kathryn Campbell AO CSC, former secretary of both the departments of Human Services and Social Security, which prosecuted the unlawful robodebt scheme, has denied, on oath, making misleading statements in agency annual reports that construed the illegal shakedown as a legitimate compliance activity.

In a day of evidence that sorely tested the patience of both counsel assisting the royal commission and the commissioner, the outer boundaries of plausible deniability were explored as a barrage of direct questions about responsibility were met with caveats, qualifications and walk backs.

Counsel assisting is methodically ringfencing key discrepancies around when automatic cross-checking of annualised PAYG data from the Tax Office using a highly erroneous extrapolation to fudge fortnightly data mutated into the default assumption used to illegally raise debts.