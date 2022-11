Why Putin’s military strategy in Ukraine has been a flop for the strongman

Reflecting on Ukraine’s conflict with Russia after Putin ordered his troops to invade its neighbouring country, war studies expert Sir Lawrence Freedman has reminded us that it is difficult to use military power effectively.

“You’ve got a basic problem as long as Putin in charge — this guy’s got blood on his hands,” Freedman said of the prospect of reintegrating Russia with Europe after the conflict subsides.

“There’s not a bit of international humanitarian law that hasn’t been violated, never mind the Charter of the United Nations. You’re not just talking about being a little bit reckless, or pushing the boundaries, you’re talking about behaviours that have been odious and got worse as the war has gone on,” he said.