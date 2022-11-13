Consumer watchdog calls for digital platforms ombud

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is recommending the government legislate tougher regulations that require digital platforms to establish verification of businesses, to minimise the likelihood of scams.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said that digital platforms are in a position to identify and stop scams and malicious apps that appear on their platforms.

Cass-Gottlieb said the ACCC’s latest report from its five-year Digital Platform Services Inquiry found a range of harms to consumers and competition between businesses that existing laws could not assist in curbing.

The report recommends the government legislate measures such as the establishment of better processes for the reporting of scams, harmful apps and misleading reviews on sites and requirements to report on scams and other deceptive activities undertaken on their services.

A further measure recommended by the ACCC is for the establishment of a digital platforms ombud scheme, where consumers and small businesses affected by conduct on digital platforms can have their complaints heard.

“Our analysis has identified concerning consumer and competition harms across a range of digital platform services that are widespread, entrenched, and systemic,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“The critical positions that digital platforms hold, as ‘gatekeepers’ or ‘intermediaries’ between businesses and consumers, mean they have a broad influence across the economy, making the reforms we are recommending crucial and necessary for all Australians.”

Cass-Gottlieb said there has been an increase in recent years in the activities of online scammers who have been reported to the ACCC and other agencies.

“Digital platforms that host or otherwise act as intermediaries between scammers and their victims are in a unique position to identify and stop scams and remove harmful apps,” she said.

“Losses reported to Scamwatch from scams conducted via social networking and mobile apps almost doubled in the year between 2020 and 2021, with $49 million recorded in 2020 compared with $92 million in 2021. This shows that digital platforms need to do more to stop their users from being scammed.

“We also need more action on fake reviews from platforms whose services feature ratings and reviews, including those appearing on search, social media, app stores and online marketplaces.”

