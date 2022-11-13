Former NSW Treasury sec ‘disappointed’ to have received letter for Barilaro inquiry

When asked to clarify written answers supplied to the Barilaro inquiry, former NSW Treasury secretary Michael Pratt said he was “disappointed and annoyed” to have received a letter asking about his involvement in senior trade and investment commissioner (STIC) appointments.

On Monday morning, Pratt appeared before the inquiry into the appointment of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro to the role of STIC Americas. The former public servant added he had been caring for his dying mother while the inquiry was taking place.

“I’ve had a long career both in the private and the public sector where no one has ever questioned my integrity or doing the right thing,” Pratt told the inquiry.

“And to get that letter as a private citizen from this committee is completely unacceptable.”

With the inquiry now into its fifth month, the terms of reference were expanded to include all STIC appointments.

A couple of weeks ago, trade and investment commissioner UK Paul Webster and agent general UK and STIC Europe & Israel Stephen Cartwright appeared separately before the inquiry.

The latter rejected claims his hiring was a “jobs for mates” scenario, adding Pratt encouraged him to apply for the role.

When asked whether he had recommended Cartwright to recruiter Dr Marianne Broadbent for this position, said it was “possible”.

Later, Pratt added it was “highly likely” he told Cartwright he would be a good candidate.

“I don’t think it was inappropriate, because I certainly wasn’t saying you have a leg up for the job,” Pratt said, adding Cartwright would still need to go through the recruitment process.

There was a back-and-forth about Barilaro himself recommending Cartwright to the role, with Pratt stating it was his right as minister responsible at the time.

“The process was still open. I mean, there was no issue about entering someone else into the process.

“Where I would have had an issue is if Mr Barilaro interfered in the assessment process and the panel, I would not have stood for that, clearly. But he did not.”

When he first got involved in the appointment process, Pratt said it was “embarrassing” NSW only had one representative in London’s Australia House when other states had four each, including South Australia, Queensland, and Victoria.

“I used to say that South Australia did better in London than they did in Adelaide,” he commented.

Pratt said he could not recall in answer to a few questions, adding he no longer had access to his diaries.

He could remember sending a shortlist for the UK agent general role to the premier, the treasurer, and the deputy premier but could not recall if he received feedback about the shortlist.

“The [recruitment] panel were, frankly, not interested in the politics as you’d expect.”

As reported by Crikey, Webster claimed he was in the running for the UK agent general job before being sidelined, with Webster then taking up the “number two” role.

When put to him whether the appointment of Cartwright was the result of interference, Pratt said he thought there was a “thorough process” with Webster only characterised as the “lead candidate” not the “preferred candidate” for the UK agent general role.

Additionally, he had received positive feedback about both Webster and Cartwright in the roles they were now in.

The former public servant mentioned the transfer of all Global NSW responsibility from Treasury to Investment NSW within the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

In his written answers, Pratt said it was an “unusual” transfer as there were no prior discussions about it, adding he had been sent the brief during senate estimates on 8 March 2021.

On this transfer of responsibilities, Pratt said some of his team felt it was a vote of no confidence in them.

“I didn’t because I’ve been around government long enough to appreciate these things occur.”

Pratt left the NSW public service in February this year, going on to the private sector.

