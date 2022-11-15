Data is an executive governance issue. Are your leaders on board?

Powered By

Large and small organisations are beginning to understand why data management is ultimately a leadership responsibility.

As we’ve seen with recent, much-publicised data breaches, allowing bad actors into systems will not only bring down the wrath of the government and its regulators, it can lead to serious consequences for customer retention and organisational reputation.

This is why data governance is one of the most important issues facing leaders today. A robust data governance system will ultimately benefit the organisation and its customers.

When I meet with senior leaders, I tell them they need to think seriously about their data. They need to be accountable for it.

By taking responsibility for data, leaders can work to protect it and learn to use it as a strategic tool to grow the business and better serve customers.

Data governance is a strategic imperative

Data governance is the system of rules – including legislation – as well as regulations, protocols and accountability to safeguard valuable data.

These rules should be intentional and aligned with strategic outcomes. It should be clear why they’re required, who can act, how and when they should respond, what tools should be leveraged and where data should be located.

Organisations are constantly changing, with departments added, amalgamated or eliminated. Then there’s the introduction of new staff or innovative initiatives designed to grow the company.

This often leads to data silos, where one department holds information unavailable to another. Amalgamating departments means this data must come together, and that’s where mistakes are often made.

These mistakes, I’ve learned, can be as simple – and as far-reaching – as clicking on a link in a phishing email, giving a cyber criminal access to log-ins and, from there, your networks and your data. It’s for this reason I believe managing data is ultimately about managing people and the resulting system changes that might occur.

Data governance is an ongoing journey – not an endpoint from where you can rest on your laurels. Leaders must understand that following the rules around data governance means constantly evolving those rules, while also understanding those rules will be broken with little or no consequence until a data breach occurs.

There are good reasons for evolving the rules. Legislation changes. Markets shift and customer expectations morph over time. Getting data governance and the associated rules around it right will improve security, along with the quality of the data and data analytics.

Better data leads to better decision-making because the analytics have richer information to work with.

Personally identifiable information is the most critical data you have

A lot of data stored by companies is either redundant, obsolete or trivial (ROT). But amidst this, a sound data governance system should be able to identify data that is sensitive, private or contains personally identifiable information (PII).

The broad principle for determining whether something is PII is whether a person’s details or an opinion about them can be (reasonably) identified.

Section 6 of the Australian Privacy Act 1988 includes a long list defining various forms of sensitive data, including information on an individual’s racial or ethnic origin, political opinion, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, criminal record, health, credit, employee status (with some exemptions), and tax file number. Sensitive information can also be recognised under other legislation or at different jurisdictional levels.

Even legislation outside your jurisdiction may be important. For example, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) offers a similar list to the Privacy Act but adds trade union membership, genetic data and biometric data.

My advice to leaders is that a critical component of solving the problem of effective data governance is automation. A cross-platform toolset that can handle multiple cloud service providers, while helping to classify and manage the data, is critical to decision-making.

The top line is that data protection and management are executive governance issues and need leadership. Unfortunately, a lack of leadership focus on this issue is generally the problem when it comes to poor data governance.

Jonathan Hatchuel is director of public sector and enterprise at Commvault.