Government teams up with Google Australia for Indo-Pacific seagrass mapping

Coastal research for a new ‘Blue carbon’ project in the Indo-Pacific to inform “climate-smart” decision-making will be made possible thanks to a partnership between Google, the CSIRO and DFAT.

The initiative, delivered through Australia’s Science and Technology for Climate Partnership, aims to learn more about how seagrass ecosystems absorb and sequester carbon. Scientists hope the knowledge will advance understanding of how to support climate resilience for people whose livelihoods depend on coastlines.

CSIRO CEO Dr Larry Marshall said the three-way collaboration would support the government in making smarter decisions with climate considerations in mind.

“Harnessing the capabilities of our partners and building on our past success in the application of AI and digital technologies will provide unique insights for local communities and national governments who are tackling big climate challenges,” Marshall said.

As part of the projected imagery of seagrass and marine fauna will be collected using machine learning so that researchers can map and model data and insights in a more scalable and cost-effective way.

The project will bring together a team of scientists and engineers from Australia, Fiji, and Indonesia to collaborate with Google and Tidal (an ocean health project within X.company).

“The combination of Google’s world-leading Artificial Intelligence and platform technology, CSIRO’s deep climate, digital and AI expertise, DFAT’s experience in delivering high-quality development programs, and skills of our in-country partners, will help create tailored and cutting-edge solutions for Australia and the Indo-Pacific,” Marshall said.

Previously, researchers relied on manual image analysis based on data from remote geospatial and aerial sensing platforms to assess the carbon sequestered by coastal and marine areas.

Dr Marhsall added the CSIRO has been a key science and technology provider in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We continue to assist countries like Indonesia and Fiji with accessible, scalable and appropriate technologies that can provide a step-change in their ability to meet climate, prosperity and livelihood challenges, and meet biodiversity goals,” he said.

The partnership was made possible by Google’s $1 billion digital future initiative, which invests in local Australian infrastructure, research and partnerships. It also builds on Google’s other existing collaborations with the CSIRO to help detect and manage crown-of-thorns starfish in the Great Barrier Reef.

Google will give $2.7 million for the Blue carbon project, with in-kind contributions from partners.

Mel Silva, managing director for Google Australia and New Zealand, said the company was “thrilled” to be involved in finding new applications of AI for carbon sequestration.

“The digital future initiative is an investment in the extraordinary talent and creativity of Australians and will allow us to continue working with CSIRO to harness machine learning tools to protect marine fauna and endangered species, and the future of our nation’s coastline,” Silva said.

