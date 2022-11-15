Want to use your data more effectively? Head for the cloud

Data is the lifeblood of public sector agencies, but a new report suggests many are struggling to unlock its full value. Could cloud-based data storage and analytics services hold the key?

According to the report from Amazon Web Services and Deloitte Access Economics, public sector organisations in Australia and New Zealand clearly understand the value of data, with 67% nominating its primary benefit as improving customer experience, followed by mitigating risk (50%), improving productivity (46%) and streamlining business processes (46%).

However, their ambitions may exceed their abilities. The report found only one in three had achieved advanced or master levels of data maturity.

But as agencies come under greater pressure to modernise services, they must look to new solutions to extract value from data quickly, securely and cost-effectively.

Cloud-based solutions

US-based data solutions company NetApp has been assisting customers derive value from data for 30 years. According to its technology evangelist for ANZ, Wojtek Malewski, many public sector clients seek cloud-based solutions to deliver greater personalisation and better customer experience for citizens.

Malewski says cloud services hold two main points of attraction – low-cost options for data storage and high-powered solutions for analysis.

“Access to cloud storage has transformed the way public sector agencies manage, scale, lifecycle and integrate data,” Malewski says.

When combined with access to AI and analytics services that are difficult to implement in on-premises systems, Malewski says this makes for a winning combination.

The explosive growth of data volumes witnessed at many agencies has further swung the argument in the cloud’s favour.

According to the senior vice president at the technology consulting firm Modis Australia, Peter Hawkins, this has led to an uptick in interest in cloud-based services among data-intensive agencies in health, law enforcement, justice and education.

“It’s so expensive to do it on-premises,” Hawkins says. “Cloud-based storage is pretty cheap these days, and you scale up cloud infrastructure to do your analytics and then you scale it back down again.”

Hawkins says the other factor in favour of cloud is the sophistication of cloud-based analytics tools, including advanced AI-based services now offered by Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft.

“The ability to use advanced AI services on a pay-per-use basis is unbeatable,” Hawkins says. “You aren’t having to build the software applications, host them or run them – you just pay ‘x’ cents per call, and there is a significant saving in that.”

A third advantage of the cloud is the speed at which projects can be undertaken, which Hawkins says has proved essential during the pandemic.

“Agencies are being called on to react really, really quickly, and you can’t do that in a traditional on-premises sense,” Hawkins says. “With the cloud, you can easily set up a data platform in a week.”

Cloud in action

Modis has built a solid practice creating cloud-based data services for public sector use cases, many of which Hawkins says would not have been viable using traditional means. One example is an application developed for analysing digital evidence in policing.

“Police agencies have no on-premises way to deal with that,” Hawkins says. “We built a platform that sits in the Microsoft cloud and takes all of that evidence and then uses some of our own algorithms and Microsoft’s cognitive services to do facial recognition and image analytics. It leverages all of this tech that Microsoft has built and that we haven’t had to build.”

Hawkins says the cloud can deliver additional value by making it easier and safer to link different data services.

“You’re not needing to transfer data between agencies on hard drives or all the other ways that were happening the past,” Hawkins says. “In the cloud, you can start to take a multi-agency approach to some of these wicked problems that we face.”

One of the lingering concerns regarding the cloud has been its security and the sovereignty of citizen data, but in recent years many of these concerns have been alleviated through cloud providers undertaking certification programs, with many services now rated as “protected”.

Data governance and skills

This has given comfort to NSW chief data scientist Ian Oppermann regarding the data services he is building in the cloud.

“The long-standing concerns associated with storage and use of sensitive government data have increasingly been addressed by the major cloud providers, by locating centres within relevant jurisdictions, strengthening the cyber and physical security levels, and improving data monitoring and access solutions,” Oppermann says.

“This enhanced data governance has arguably improved the willingness of government to safely and appropriately share, use and analyse data.”

However, one impediment has yet to be overcome – a chronic shortage of cloud data skills in Australia.

While providers are attempting to overcome this through dedicated training programs, such as Modis’ Tech Academy, Malewski says the new operational practices required by cloud-based systems place an increased reliance on software, programming and service automation skills that are difficult to find in Australia.

“A cloud skills development strategy must be implemented to ensure that the risks and assurances of data management are understood in the constantly evolving cloud environment,” Malewski says.