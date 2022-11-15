Data strategies emerging in digital governments of the future

Powered By

Federal and state governments are on a digital transformation journey, accelerated by the pandemic and citizens demanding more comprehensive and immediate services.

“Citizens are hungry for better government,” says federal minister Bill Shorten. “They expect to be heard, they expect reforms and the delivery of effective and ethical digital services can plan a vital role in these reforms.”

One of the federal government’s most criticised portals, myGov, handles 1 million sessions a day but falls short of being an effective, easy-to-use platform. It’s being re-evaluated and overhauled as part of Shorten’s digital services strategy.

In September, Shorten announced a comprehensive review of the platform, with a panel of experts led by David Thodey. In 2019, the former Telstra CEO headed an Independent Review of the Australian Public Service that developed three guiding principles for government digital service delivery. The first is people-centred design. The second is having a single access point for all government services. The final one is creating a seamless user experience.

The states are also on board with reforming the way they use data. NSW last year launched its Data Reform program, in part prompted by the fires, floods and COVID-19.

The NSW program has three phases, the first of which builds on lessons gained during the pandemic when agencies and departments came together to share data as part of a government-wide health response. It also involved the appointment of chief data officers in each government department and the establishment of an NSW Government Data Leadership Group.

Phase two involves sharing data across departments – in a safe and secure manner – while phase three, which isn’t complete, is a statutory review of the NSW Data Sharing (Government Sector) Act 2015.

Other states haven’t been left behind in the nationwide push to better harness data. Western Australia has its Data WA Strategy 2018-2023, which encompasses a complete data cycle comprised of capture, sharing and collection of government data. South Australia has an Open Data Framework while Queensland has an Open Data Strategy, aimed at sharing information across departments and agencies.

Improving innovation

Handing and using data is complex, which is why the federal government commissioned a study in 2019 to better understand data and innovation in Australia.

The study, led by the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science and only released in September 2022, is titled Improving Innovation Indicators: Better Data to Track Innovation in Australia. It makes the obvious (if important) statement that innovation is the key to national prosperity.

One of the report’s highlighted findings is that innovation is both conceptually complex and difficult to measure. “Policymakers require an evidence base to understand how elements of the innovation system are performing and which areas need attention,” the authors write.

Most attempts to measure innovation focus on research and development, simply because R&D is where policy has been focused. The issue with this is there is a lot of innovation not captured by R&D metrics. As a result, the policy levers to encourage non-R&D innovation aren’t being pulled.

The report recommends the development of an innovation metrics scorecard, reporting to government annually, as well as collaborations with other nations to coordinate the development of measurement solutions. The innovation measurement is critical because it will enable productivity growth, as well as the effective use of data to enhance activity across all levels of government.

Challenges and opportunities for government

The pandemic changed the minds of many government decision-makers about the usefulness of data and data-driven analysis. Former Digital Transformation Agency CEO Randall Brugeaud recently said “the rapid implementation of digital and data-enabled tools to manage the pandemic has changed the mindset within government about digitalisation”.

One of the challenges digital government faces is data sprawl, where data is held in various locations by departments and agencies. Data is also held in a variety of formats and infrastructure, from on-premises servers to software as a service (SaaS) and other cloud providers.

Thodey’s 2019 review found as much, stating the APS works in silos and prioritises an “agency first” mindset, leading to data sprawl, duplication, and problems with discoverability.

Breaking down these silos needs to be Job No.1 for agencies, but experts say this is easier said than done. The federal government would need to create a taskforce that’s focused on consolidating data, removing redundant information and securely storing personally identifiable information.

Still, the opportunities created by de-siloing are manifold. First, data is discoverable, experts say, and therefore easier to analyse and obtain actionable insights designed to improve the function of the machinery of government, as well as the services provided to citizens.

Second, moving to common platforms secures the data, lessening the likelihood of a serious data breach where PII is obtained and held to ransom. The government is the single biggest holder of PII, which means security has to be front of mind for government leaders.

If the proposed review of myGov leads to significant alterations to the portal, the agencies contributing to it will need to change how they handle data. The opportunity is there, but whether government data sprawl can be tamed remains to be seen.