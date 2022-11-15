Chief data officers: Does your organisation need one?

How many C-level execs does an organisation need to manage its technology? The answer depends on what you’re trying to achieve – and for whom.

Traditionally, organisations with complex technology needed to hire a chief technology officer first. CTOs choose and manage investments in technology infrastructure and R&D matched to the organisation’s overall business strategy.

A chief information officer has a similar remit, with a stronger focus on information systems and services.

Whereas the CDO – a role that has risen in importance as more organisations accelerate their digital transformation strategies – is more strongly focused on the management and governance of data, particularly as the data relates to human experiences.

“Technology is an enabler, but it’s got to have a human purpose or a human value,” explains Garrett McDonald, CDO at Services Australia since March 2021.

“It really comes down to the perceived utility of the experience provided to the user: yes, the technology captures their data, but when you think about what’s in that data, it’s people’s lived experiences that tell us what they need from government programs and services.”

McDonald spent many years driving innovation at Human Services as general manager for architecture and innovation and led the introduction of the myGov digital platform in 2013. In June 2022, he was awarded a Public Service Medal for directing the rapid upscaling of Service Australia’s digital capabilities in response to the bushfires and COVID-19 crises.

How CDOs and their teams help humanise services

Now, most people are used to interacting with organisations online (especially via mobile) they expect each experience to be as simple and fast as possible.

They’re generally not aware of the data processes behind each experience. They just want all the technology behind the scenes to work to meet their needs.

When organisations across the public and private sectors recognise this, they tend to elevate people such as McDonald to CDO roles leading major digital transformation.

“We’re moving from government-centric service delivery to citizen-centric service delivery,” says McDonald. “I think there is more we can do with CDOs to help ensure a very human-centred lens is applied to policy design, service design and service delivery.

“Ultimately, that is the differentiation of the CDO compared with the CIO or CTO: we need to recognise through our work the value of the stories we can draw out of the data about the needs of individuals, groups and the broader fabric of society.”

McDonald’s data and analytics division at Services Australia includes many of the expected data professionals such as data scientists, mathematicians and technologists. Though he’s built a diverse team of professionals focused on very human challenges: ethicists, psychologists, neuroscientists and people with deep understanding of government policy.

“Within my remit I have accountability for our data governance, structures, processes, frameworks and committees – and a very strong focus on trust by design,” he says.

“Our trust and ethics framework is important in our work. We use it to assess all data-related proposals and we have a tight working relationship with our legal counsel, as well as my peers and their legal teams in partner agencies.”

Trust by design

This commitment to trust by design means every project not only goes through a legal assessment to verify participating agencies have legislative authority to do the work, but projects must also pass stringent privacy and data protection assessments.

“One of the things I do love about my work in this agency is that I get to work on genuinely wicked problems – massively complex challenges – at a national population scale,” he says. “We look at how we can apply our expertise, craft and passion to affect tangible change for Australians.

“Ultimately, we need to make sure we’re balancing how well we lift as many people as we possibly can while respecting the dignity and human rights of the individual.”

Key questions McDonald suggests digital leaders consider when reviewing projects include:

How do we ensure social and digital inclusion? (In remote areas, this can involve transporting staff and equipment in mobile service centres, such as Services Australia’s fleet of trucks and 4WD vehicles kitted out with smart devices and Wi-Fi and satellite connections.)

Which regulatory frameworks must be applied to service delivery and data management? For example, ensuring transparency for citizens so they understand how their data might be used, as well as the benefits for them. (All citizens need to be presented with simple and easy-to-understand explanations about their data rights and the purposes for which data is collected to give informed consent. Translation services have a role, too.)

As technology advances, how are we addressing social readiness and acceptance of new tools and services? (There may be times technology is capable of more than people are willing to accept – and there is a big difference between whether people are ready to use new technologies in their personal lives versus their interactions with government.)

Where might citizens encounter friction in the service delivery experience? (Considerations include measuring how similar processes perform when delivered through different channels. Signs of frustration include people switching channels from app or web to phone or in-person.)

Data insights and the CDO’s advisory role

Digital identity can be a spiky problem for organisations at the best of the times, as citizens are (sometimes rightfully) paranoid about how much data they share about themselves outside their own circles.

Managed well, digital identity can also give access to support services quickly – and remotely.

“With a pandemic, we couldn’t provide some of our traditional servicing models, though those negative disruptive events drove changes in government systems that have had an enduring positive effect,” says McDonald.

“The earlier investments we put into our digital transformation meant we had the right capability in the right place when there was the societal need and acceptance of very different ways to engage with government.”

As CDO, McDonald is the custodian of administrative data at Services Australia. He also draws on plenty of other data sets in his advisory role to policymakers, such as open data about demographic trends and user activity data that helps agencies improve service delivery.

“During the pandemic, we provided time-sensitive insights to our policy partners about how, where and to what extent people were affected, which helped set priorities,” he says. “Within the agency, we have a CEO and executive committee who are very data literate. My role as CDO is to highlight the human experiences contained within the data being collected by our technology platform so we can maximise our performance.”

During the 2020 NSW floods, for example, Services Australia drew insights from historical data about people’s experience of emergency response support. Combined with population insights from the ABS, Services Australia and open domain sources, these insights were used to forecast support needs and scale up response systems.

“Data insights help us inform our executive and policy partners about the effect of service decisions on citizens – and potential future effects,” says McDonald. “We’re seeing increased collaboration across multiple policy lines and program lines in viewing citizens and their needs in a holistic way.

“No one’s got a crystal ball, but these insights can help agencies explore potential futures and deploy resources to the best possible effect.”

Snapshot of Services Australia’s digital connection to citizens

99% of citizens are covered by Services Australia;

26.4 million Medicare customers and 11.4 million Centrelink customers;

25 million active and linked accounts on myGov, making it the largest authenticated digital platform in Australia;

myGov usage has been steadily increasing over the past four to five years, with peaks during the COVID-19 pandemic and following natural disasters:

> 1 million sign-ins on average to myGov each day (four times the average sign-ins than four years ago and double the average sign-ins since the start of the pandemic).

> In July 2022, sign-ins were as high as 3.2 million daily.

