WA’s new audit branch puts government suppliers on notice over employee conditions

A new unit has been established in WA’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety to ensure government suppliers are complying with their obligations to workers.

The supplier wage audit branch will monitor employment law suppliers of vendors. The government hopes its work, together with strengthened procurement processes, will safeguard industrial relations practices in the state.

In a statement, industrial relations minister Bill Johnston said the unit would be auditing contracts for services under the Procurement Act 2020, starting with high-risk industries such as cleaning and security service providers.

“This represents another step towards combating wage theft and is an important part of this government’s overall public sector reform election commitments,” Johnston said.

The state government has added clauses to the procurement templates for goods, services and community services so that non-compliance can be referred to the appropriate regulating authority.

Finance minister Tony Buti said the new clauses were a good strategy for the prevention of wage theft from vulnerable employees.

“The changes to whole of government procurement templates help to ensure that government suppliers comply with employment and industrial relations obligations for their employees,” he said.

More guidance on the procurement changes can be found on the Department of Finance website.