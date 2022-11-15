‘Treat data like uranium’: Lessons from the ATO playbook

“Someone recently described to me that data isn’t gold – it’s uranium,” Jeremy Hirschhorn, second commissioner for client engagement with the Australian Taxation Office, said in an October address to the 2022 Tax Summit. “Before you get it, you better know how you’re going to use and store it … and there needs to be very good reasons to take the risk.”

At the ATO, data and analytics are essential in delivering a fast and responsive taxation system. This is aligned with the objectives of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development, where automated systems allow data to flow from systems taxpayers already use to “ours”, without extra effort or intervention required.

While there is work required to achieve this goal, the evolution of data use and analytics within the ATO and its collaborations with external agencies provide important lessons on the value of data and the risks that need to be considered.

What is the ATO doing with data?

Each year, the ATO creates and collates millions of records to support a system focused on “making it easier for taxpayers to comply and harder not to”.

Documents are pre-populated with information from previous returns to make reporting and payment easier, and users can be “nudged” for additional information or checks to confirm returns are correct if anything seems unusual compared with similar returns. In its latest annual report, the ATO reported that it provided more than 241,000 individual taxpayers with pre-fill data to support faster and more accurate reporting.

Data also forms an integral part of the ATO’s customer service model. Within the organisation, data is collated and analysed to understand and improve client interactions, make faster and wiser decisions and support advice given to government.

To get to this point, Hirschhorn explained that the ATO has transitioned through a “pre-data world”, where taxpayers owned data, to a “data testing phase”, where third-party data became available at scale. We’re now in a “data-driving phase” with a system designed around verifiable data.

“Rather than relying on bringing data to the system, this saves time and minimises the risk of inadvertent errors that have to be addressed later,” he said. “At the ATO, we’re now starting to think about data on a curve – from not verified data through increasing levels of confidence in the data to fully data-driven policy and system design.”

The next stage in the system’s evolution is helping clients comply in real time. The aim is to get to a point where data is so reliable that the tax system is designed around it. At each stage, the ATO says it considers potential privacy issues to determine if the next step is correct.

ATO and data matching

While ATO systems have been evolving to focus on customer needs, they also need to consider support for government in their policy and program delivery.

The most controversial aspect of the ATO’s data collection and analytics is its collaboration with external agencies for data matching to support a range of compliance measures. Robodebt, the most publicly recognised of these data-matching programs, was deemed illegal and subject to a royal commission.

New data-matching program rules, introduced in 2021, provide the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner with more tools to regulate government use of tax data to support programs and policies and set clearer standards.

Beyond the focus on individual taxation compliance, other data-matching programs help support government policy. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics collates longitudinal business data from the ATO, enabling government and researchers to analyse changing business trends. Government projects using this tool include research into sustainable regional development and forecasting the impact of natural disasters on businesses and communities for faster intervention.

Internally, better data means a better response

Within the ATO, Hirschhorn quickly emphasises that its interpretation of data isn’t automated. “I want to stress that, in particular when a decision may be unfavourable to a client, our people make the final decision assisted by the data and analytics,” he said. “This is why I think it’s useful to refer to bionic arms, not robots.”

But with the ATO developing a system to reach a “data-driving phase”, the key benefit has been its responsiveness to changing conditions – particularly in times of economic crisis. The rollout of JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments in response to COVID-19, Hirschhorn said, showed this.

“Our response … emphasised the importance of having high-quality systems and datasets in place for more than one purpose,” he explained in delivering the 2021 Pearcey Oration at the Victorian State Entrepreneur Award. “They can come in very handy when the unexpected comes along.”

As part of these measures, the ATO helped deliver $89 billion in JobKeeper, $35 billion in cashflow boost and the early release of super, totalling $38 billion.

“Within only a few weeks, we were able to set up systems from scratch and those systems managed to successfully assist 1 million JobKeeper recipients supporting 3.8 million individuals and 800,000 small businesses receiving a cashflow boost.”

Critical to this delivery were datasets relating to Australian business numbers, employee tax file numbers, previously lodged income tax returns and activity statements, as well as the single touch payroll system.

“But our goal with JobKeeper wasn’t just about paying out money quickly,” Hirschhorn said. “We also had to ensure the program had high integrity and provided the community with confidence that their taxpayer dollars were only going to those who were eligible.”

ATO data and analytics to evolve with emerging challenges

With big wins, it could be easy to leap to the next step in evolving data and analytics systems. But at the tax summit, Hirschhorn said risks created by hackers must be considered.

“One of the biggest challenges we face as an organisation is hardening our systems and controls against what we think of as traditional cyber security but also increasingly cyber-enabled fraud, such as identity and information theft,” he said. “This is unsurprising given an organisation of our size, our digital infrastructure and the datasets we hold.”

Taking a step back to remove digital advances in customer engagement isn’t an option. But online systems for tax agents and superannuation funds provide fresh opportunities for hackers looking to access the broader tax system.

“The recent Optus data breach has really brought home how vulnerable many businesses and organisations are to attack and the need to evolve our controls as threats arise,“ Hirschhorn said. “We continue to strengthen our safeguards in preparedness for the increased threat.”

Treating data like uranium means being aware, educated and prepared for the changing online world.