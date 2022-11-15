How the right data can help overcome policy challenges

Powered By

There’s a wealth of data already helping agencies deliver improved services. And rapid adoption of digital technologies by Australians during the pandemic has helped increase the quantity and quality of data available to support decisions.

But as former Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) head David Kalisch argues, more can be done with data to help policymakers do their jobs better.

“There’s more data at people’s disposal now, though for many years it was probably hit and miss as to whether agencies were collecting enough information – and the right information – to assess the full impact of programs,” Kalisch says.

“In the 1990s, governments put a lot of focus on evaluating major programs, and then it fell away. My sense is this directly relates to the way politics is being played in Australia; there is now increased sensitivity to programs or policies that can be pointed out as failures or not as successful as they’ve been claimed to be.

“Now, there have been some good signals from the incoming government around boosting the evaluation of policies and programs. If they want to save money from stopping ineffective programs, or make improvements, then data is a way to find out.”

Data quality and source choices

Not all data is the same, warns Kalisch, and therefore policymakers need to be informed users of data, just as public servants are expected to be informed contract managers and have sufficient knowledge to provide quality advice.

“Quality control is an important consideration: is the data you’re proposing to use from a reputable source?” he asks. “Verify that the data is collected and managed with sound statistical methods.”

He recommends policymakers consider multiple dimensions, including:

Combination of internal and external data

Granular or big picture – If you need data now, can you compromise on detail or do you need the best information available? Sometimes it’s useful to review partial indicators of economic or social trends to start planning responses rather than waiting for detailed data once those trends are already playing out. The RBA, for example, has a very comprehensive data pack to guide deliberations on monetary policy and set the cash rate.

Government and non-government sources – Have you explored all possible options beyond the headline indicators? Consider the range of data options delivered by the national statistical system, look for useful comparisons from state systems and review related sources from multiple agencies augmented by private/commercial data.

International analysis – As a nation, how do we compare with comparable countries? Consider analyses of the effectiveness of respective policy responses, including from overseas: how can it be applied to the Australian context, with caveats?

Internal data: best practices for policy agencies

Keep good documentation – A good metadata system is useful. Maintain audits of major datasets, including what the respective data items are meant to cover.

Keep the data secure – Take this seriously. Encrypt data and ensure it’s supported by other cyber security measures and apply the ABS Five Safes framework for data confidentiality if you release microdata to researchers.

Quality control – Ensure the data you collect is as good as possible to increase its utility. Spending time checking data quality is more critical if internal data is used for decision-making, such as payment eligibility and rates.

Accountability – Policy agencies should release timely aggregate data as part of their public accountability. If possible, also make microdata available to expert researchers, with appropriate protection measures (potentially also buying some expertise to help protect the identity of individuals, households or businesses).

Case example: datasets in healthcare

Often agencies don’t know the full outcomes of their administrative data, explains Kalisch, unless they have robust data collaboration agreements with other agencies.

While My Health Record is slowly gaining momentum to help track individual health histories, Kalisch sees opportunities in other data sets to help improve health outcomes nationally.

“Most state health departments know the treatments being provided, while at the federal level they know how many MBS items, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics are being charged,” he says. “But they don’t necessarily know the outcomes from a person seeking health services: has it improved their quality of life? Has it improved their disability-adjusted life years?”

While data on mortality rates doesn’t have to be the final word on Australians’ health outlook, Kalisch suggests data from clinical health registries linked with state-based death data can be useful for tracking the effectiveness of respective health interventions. In turn, they can help inform policy improvements.

“The NDIS review that’s underway needs to consider information specific to NDIS programs and how they are assisting people with a disability,” he explains. “It also needs to review how that compares to the broader group of people with disability identified in ABS surveys, including their employment and education experience, and consider state and territory funding for people with disability in mainstream services as well as in specialist services.

“If that review is to achieve its stated objective of getting behind the issues, it needs to draw on all of the best available data and highlight any data gaps.”

Data as evidence

Kalisch advises public servants to be pragmatic when presenting data to senior officers or ministers who “might have some preconceptions about how the world operates, unaware of the latest evidence”.

Data won’t always shift bias, he warns, though it can be helpful when painting a larger and more detailed picture of how policies are playing out than the anecdotes favoured by some decision-makers.

“Think about how you can use data in a storyline for its greatest impact,” he says. “You also need to be upfront when there are some issues with datasets. But the reality is that in most decisions, having some data is better than having none. If public servants aren’t using data for these judgments and advice, what are they using?”

Kalisch knows better than most that some people don’t trust statistics as ‘a source of truth’ (the ‘damn lies and statistics’ mindset). He offers a counter view: people’s hesitancy to draw on data for decision-making might also be down to not knowing how to interrogate multiple datasets to find mutual ‘truths’.

Combining data from different sources is a sensible way to gain insights, he says. “There is now more data than ever that can help us answer and inform critical decisions across the policy cycle. Combinations of data should be used at all stages to evaluate the effectiveness of policies and programs.

“Data can help you understand the environment (economic/social/natural) in which policies and programs operate. It can help you forecast changes in an environment and the potential impact of new policies. And it can give you insights after policies and programs are introduced to help you adjust policy settings.”

In short: data is essential for executing policy well. And it’s not just about using data to map out the best-case scenarios. As the maxim goes: if you don’t measure it, you can’t improve it.

David Kalisch is leading an online ANZSOG and Stretton Institute ‘Data for policymakers’ masterclass on November 21.