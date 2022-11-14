Stephen Kennedy names his starting line-up

Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy’s prepared remarks for senate estimates read like an arrivals and departures list as he outlined changes to personnel within the portfolio.

Kennedy delivered prepared remarks that as usual focus on a broad range of economic matters before Senators but the tail end of his presentation is notable for highlighting those public servants that are going or advancing in their relevant departments or agencies.

Former Treasury deputy secretary Maryanne Mrackovcic had retired and Kennedy reminded the committee that Mrackovcic had appeared before it over more than 20 years.

“I also want to acknowledge the contributions of former Treasury deputy secretaries Jenny Wilkinson and Meghan Quinn, who have both deservedly been promoted to secretary roles since the committee last met,” Kennedy said.

The Treasury secretary reveals more deckchair shuffling in Treasury.

“New deputy secretaries at Treasury are Sam Reinhardt for [the] Fiscal Group and Diane Brown for [the] Revenue, Small Business and Housing Group, while Robert Jeremenko is currently the acting deputy secretary for [the] Markets Group,” Kennedy said.

“Treasury has a couple of notable new functions, with Victoria Anderson [as] acting deputy secretary of the Employment Taskforce and Hamish McDonald [as] the head of the RBA Review Secretariat.”

Wayne Byres has recently retired as the chief of banking and financial services regulator APRA. Kennedy acknowledged Byres’ time at the prudential regulator while also welcoming Byres’ successor.

“The new APRA chair is John Lonsdale, who was previously a deputy chair and before that a deputy secretary at Treasury; we warmly congratulate John on his appointment,” Kennedy said.

An update was given on the economy by Kennedy, and he echoed the various sentiments related to the deterioration of the global economy from federal treasurer Jim Chalmers and Reserve Bank of Australia chair Philip Lowe.

“It is becoming probable that major developed economies will soon experience recessions and it is likely China will grow at the lowest rate in over 30 years outside of the pandemic,” Kennedy said.

“Inflation in many countries is at its highest level in the era of independent central banks. The primary causes of these ructions are two-fold: pandemic and war.”

