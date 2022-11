So you want to learn at the speed of change – Now what?

The times they are a-changin’ — Just ask Bob Dylan and every annual report tabled by a government agency this past month. How public servants can get match-fit to respond in this complex and rapidly changing world has been something policy boffins have been working hard to develop structured training for. The Mandarin speaks with one of the APSC’s go-to teachers.

According to QUT’s Professor Garth Britton, who specialises in ‘real world learning’, the concept of learning at the speed of change starts first with understanding formal, transactional learning is good but has its limits.

“What we’re dealing with is a really important idea that knowledge is not something which exists at a university and is transferred in neat little packages to a student who willingly receives it and then becomes an expert themselves,” Britton said.