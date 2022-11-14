Natalie James names Employment and Workplace Relations leadership team

New governments sometimes bring with them a plan to change or morph departments, and one of those, the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, introduced itself to senate estimates in the past week.

Department secretary Natalie James came before the senate estimates committee for the first time, and she introduced the key players in the department that the committee members are likely to set up to cop questions whenever estimates is on.

“It is a great privilege to have been appointed secretary of this new department — I have spent much of my career working in the areas its functions encompass and it’s got a lot of work to do!” James said.

“It’s been a while since I’ve sat before an estimates committee and in our appearance over the next two days I’ll be ably supported by some very experienced senior officials, including four deputy secretaries, and we are pleased to respond to your questions today.”

James was accompanied by four deputy secretaries for the new department and started by introducing Belinda Casson.

Casson fronted the committee wearing two hats — acting chief operating officer and deputy secretary of Corporate and Enabling Services.

“Belinda oversees the operating structures and supports for the department, including HR, legal services, finance and budget and IT. This includes for the systems supporting delivery of our programs,” James said.

“Being a COO for a new entity after a [machinery of government change] is a big, challenging job and I thank Belinda and her team for their work supporting Team DEWR come together.”

Nathan Smyth is the deputy secretary of the Employment and Workforce Group, with responsibility for “fostering a productive and competitive labour market through policies and programs that assist job seekers into work, especially secure work, and meet employer and industry needs”, James said.

This is the part of the department that has the task of managing the employment services programs that include Workplace Australia.

“Rolling out a new employment services system is a significant exercise that in this case started in 2018 with an independent review of employment services and involved several trials,” James said.

“I thank the team for their work on this monumental task, including getting us through the formal transition period that began just as our new department was formed.”

James introduced Martin Hehir to the committee in his role as deputy secretary of Workplace Relations.

“This group is responsible for facilitating jobs growth, including secure work, through policies and programs that promote fair, productive and safe workplaces,” James said.

“I welcome the 333 people who came from [the Attorney General’s Department] who are leading [the] development of work on the government’s Workplace Relations reforms.”

Skills and Training also has a new deputy secretary in Nadine Williams, James said, and that group has responsibility for the promotion of growth in skills and training.

“Early priorities for this team have been to establish the new Jobs and Skills Australia agency, another high priority for the government, and delivering on an agreement with state and territory governments for fee-free TAFE places and the New Energy and increasing the proportion of women undertaking apprenticeships,” James said.

