Former Israeli cyber ops chief says Google and Microsoft roles in Ukraine add complexity to conflict

A former top Israeli intelligence official has flagged the unilateral entry of US tech platforms Microsoft and Google as self-propelled protagonists in responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as a shift in strategic cyber affairs has occurred that could have ramifications for years to come.

Yuval Wollman, who previously headed Unit 8200, the cyber operations arm of signals intelligence within the Israeli Defence Forces, says the role of tech giants in conventional nation-state armed conflicts is still playing out.

Wollman is now president of technology security and defence company CyberProof, which has a stake in Israeli tech transformation provider UST, where he is also managing director. Wollman recently visited Australia for a series of meetings on the sidelines of the recent Technology in Government conference.