NSW SES says flood operations are biggest in state’s history

Amidst a period of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, NSW SES commissioner Carlene York has urged residents in the state’s Central West to follow evacuation orders.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, York said the SES was leading the “biggest operations in relation to flood response” in the state’s history.

“It is really important, once we give an evacuation order to evacuate now that you do evacuate, it is for your safety.

“And if you don’t evacuate, you are putting yourselves and your family’s lives at risk,” York said.

The SES website is updated regularly with the most recent evacuation orders.

Bureau of Meteorology’s manager hazard preparedness and response Steve Bernasconi encouraged people as well to check The Bureau’s website for warnings in place.

“That said, I’d also encourage you to stay on top of all of your weather risks by going to The Bureau’s weather app and pressing the notifications button so you get an understanding of your weather risk wherever you are in Australia,” he added.

The main area of focus on Tuesday was Eugowra and Forbes, with creeks and rivers overflowing in those areas.

York mentioned 100 additional ADR personnel assisting the SES, alongside 12 personnel from the New Zealand foreign emergency services.

The SES is also seeking additional support from Singapore and the United States.

The flooding event comes as the NSW government is establishing a new agency for disaster recovery – the NSW Reconstruction Authority, modeled off its Queensland counterpart.

Legislation establishing the authority, a recommendation of Professor Mary O’Kane and Mick Fuller’s flood inquiry, was introduced to the NSW parliament last Wednesday.

The government has repeated requests people do not drive through flood waters.

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said it was a message which had to be repeated time and time again, with driving through flood waters resulting in lost lives.

The premier was also questioned about the raising of Wyangala Dam, and why the premier had not acted on the project.

Perrottet said he was working with the federal government on the project, with the business case finalised for the project.

“Ultimately, that’s a long term project. But I think what we learned from these events is that there are short term solutions. There are short term responses that need to be carried out.

“But there’s also long term thinking. And that’s why whether it’s Wyangala Dam, or it’s raising the Warragamba Dam wall, these are projects that save and protect lives.”

Perrottet thanked acting prime minister Richard Marles for his assistance, as well as the coordination between and the coordination between federal, state, and local governments.

Federal disaster assistance is also now available to four local government areas – Bathurst, Oberon, Shellharbour, and Uralla. The total number of LGAs in the state receiving federal support is now 70.

Those eligible should apply through Service Australia’s website.

Minister for emergency management Murray Watt said the government will provide relief to those facing the worst of the floods.

“This evolving disaster continues to impact large areas of the state, so we are constantly monitoring the situation and are working closely with all levels of government to get support out to where it’s needed most,” Watt said in a statement.

Last month the federal government announced flood assistance to people in Tasmania, Victoria, and NSW, as reported by The Mandarin.

