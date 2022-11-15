Marles tells Defence financial discipline is coming

Defence minister Richard Marles has declared Australia’s defence recruiting and workforce retention is now in a state of crisis, on the eve of prime minister Anthony Albanese meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping.

As Australia seeks to recalibrate fractured relations with the increasingly assertive regional superpower, Marles said that Australia’s defence budget will need to grow to provide the needed capability, but that this could not be isolated from central agencies.

“Defence’s budget will also need to grow,” Marles said in a speech to the Sydney Institute.

“Because cost pressures, capability acquisition delays, and the need to accelerate capability delivery into the near term is resulting in a concertina effect of compression on the defence budget. New capability requirements, coupled with sustainment demand for existing capabilities and severe workforce pressures will require difficult decisions and trade-offs. There are no easy solutions.

“To manage this process demands a new relationship between Defence and the rest of government, particularly the Departments of Treasury and Finance.”

The speech, one of three Marles says will come ahead of the forthcoming coming Strategic Review, is a clear marker for expectations of where the Albanese government is headed with its Defence policy.

The main message to the generally conservative defence establishment and industries is that there will be strategic continuity and follow-through rather than the stunts, parading and grandstanding that came with a revolving door of leaders in the previous government.

Marles made it clear that he wants discipline returned to the military, but in project execution and financial management as opposed to big-number announceables.

“For the last decade, the paradigm has been to exempt Defence from budgetary disciplines, apply a growth co-efficient to the defence budget, and then set and forget. This has placed a premium on the quantity of the defence spend at the expense of the quality of the defence spend,” Marles said.

“And that, in turn, has been demonstrated by our government inheriting from the Coalition 28 different defence programmes running a combined total of 97 years over time.”

The Strategic Review will rein some of those outliers in, but the more immediate issue the Defence is facing is warm bodies that have gone cold on the military as a career choice after Australia spent a prolonged period with boots on the ground in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Right now we have a defence personnel crisis,” Marles said.

“The ADF is almost 3,000 people below its allocated force strength. The Department of Defence is more than 1,000 people below its budgeted size,” Marles said, adding that “the defence establishment is simply experiencing the demand for labour which is being felt right around the country.”

Marles said that Defence needed to make its workforce offering more competitive, but left open the question of how this could be improved.

There are two well-known levers yet to be pulled. The first is commonwealth-funded scholarships tied to defence jobs beyond existing military tertiary education, especially for civilian undergraduates.

The second is some sort of defence-backed secured lending option that would dangle a carrot to prospective employees by making it easier for them to get onto the home ownership ladder in return for employment loyalty.

The other option, which Defence is already pursuing, is greater automation and crewless systems to project force, although these require just as many technical support staff.

Marles said interim advice from the Strategic Review indicated better management was needed.

“The reality is that a tougher environment will require a more hardnosed Australian approach to the defence of our interests: the ability to project power to shape outcomes and deter threats. We must marshal and integrate all arms of national power to achieve Australia’s strategic objectives,” Marles said.

“Australia has done this in rare periods of crisis. But in the future we will need to do so systematically. It will require building new and different partnerships. We will have to prioritise, to better manage risk.”

Herein lies the Albanese government’s challenge. A decent economy and wages growth means Defence is a less appealing employer than, say, a bank or major corporation. A sagging economy typically sends more people to Defence looking to preserve their jobs, but at a greater economic cost.

New thinking is required; what that thinking might be is not yet apparent.

