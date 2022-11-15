Sixty-one per cent of people trust the Australian Public Service, annual report finds

The 2022 annual report on Trust in Australian public services has been published, covering the period of July 2021 to June 2022.

Monthly surveys of around 1,000 people found 61% of respondents trust the Australian public service, with trust having increased “significantly” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report further found people were more likely to trust the public service when they used it.

Of the agencies covered, the Australian Taxation Office had the highest level of trust, at 81%, and the lowest-ranked was Centrelink, at 63%.

Migrant Australians were more likely to trust the APS, with 59% of people born in Australia trusting the APS compared to 68% for people born overseas.

A gender trust gap was found, with women’s trust in the APS 10 points lower than men’s.

“Edelman argues the media and government are fuelling a ‘cycle of distrust’, and are seen by many as divisive forces in society,” the report stated.

“Media commentary on women’s safety and Parliamentary safety in early 2021 may have influenced both men and women’s trust to significantly decline in June 2021, and account for women’s decline being twice that of men.”

In terms of distrust, people in regional areas trusted the APS less than those in metro (56% vs 63%).

For satisfaction, 73% of people said they were satisfied with the service they received. Additionally, public servants were seen as acting professionally and treating people with respect.

The Australian Taxation Office, again, was the top-rated agency for satisfaction, with an 82% satisfaction rate.

The lowest-ranked agency of those covered was the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with 58%.

Broken down by jurisdiction, the Australian Capital Territory had the highest level of trust and satisfaction (71% and 76%, respectively), with Tasmania coming in last in trust and satisfaction (51% and 68%, respectively).

There was a link between people from marginalised groups reporting less trust in the public service.

People with a disability were 64% satisfied compared to those without, who were 75% satisfied, and more were satisfied with Medicare than the NDIS.

Likewise, unemployed people were more satisfied with the ATO than with Centrelink (79% and 59%, respectively), and used Centrelink more.

The agencies covered in the survey were Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support, My Aged Care, ATO, Veterans’ Affairs, NDIS, Home Affairs, DFAT, the PBS, Fair Work Ombud, and Education, Skills, and Employment.