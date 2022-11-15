CMO says plenty of COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment supply

As Australia goes through the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has accepted new recommendations about vaccinations.

ATAGI is no longer recommending people get a fifth dose of the vaccine, also known as a third booster shot.

The organisation has made two further recommendations: that an omicron-specific vaccine by Pfizer is approved and that a Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to five years.

All three recommendations were accepted by the government, as announced by health and aged care minister Mark Butler.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, chief medical officer professor Paul Kelly said there was supply of oral antiviral treatments, adding they were “extremely effective”.

“Incredibly important to get those treatments as quickly as possible: within a day of being diagnosed is best, but up to five days it would also make a difference in both your chance of severe illness, leading to hospitalisation, or indeed, of dying from COVID,” Kelly said.

The CMO added all signs pointed to Australia being in the middle of another COVID-19 wave.

“This wave has been going up for the last few weeks. If it ends up being similar to Singapore, and I believe it will, then it should peak soon and drop quickly.

“Short and sharp is what I would say, in terms of cases. Hospitalisations are rising, but not largely so right across the country.”

Kelly added he did not have a “crystal ball” when it came to what was going to happen, but said it was a different Christmas considering the availability of the anti-viral treatments.

The CMO said there had been proof an infection, coupled with three doses of the vaccine, were highly protective.

“People should go and get whatever they’re eligible for now [in terms of vaccinations],” he added.

“The infection alone will not protect you for a long time, and it will not protect you against severe disease. That, in combination with a number of booster shots, will.”

The new ATAGI recommendations come as Queensland health officials elevated the status of its COVID-19 traffic light system from green to amber last week.

Face masks were recommended in certain settings, including public transport, from Friday last week in the state.

Last week, other state-based public officials issued their own cautions.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant encouraged people to be up to date on vaccinations while Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton also encouraged the use of oral anti-viral treatments.

