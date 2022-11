‘Afghan Files’ whistleblower David McBride: ‘Talking to the media was the last resort’

Australians may never have heard of military whistleblower David McBride if there had been an independent third party to which he could have taken his concerns about the conduct of Australia’s military in Afghanistan.

McBride told The Mandarin that he believed a third party with the necessary powers to consider complaints from whistleblowers is the best way to avoid senior public servants and departments investigating themselves.

It may also prevent concerned public servants and defence personnel such as McBride from feeling the need to reach out to the media to help fix a problem in government.