Time’s up for innovation king Marshall at CSIRO helm

The boss of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Dr Larry Marshall, will serve his final term as CEO.

Industry and science minister Ed Husic confirmed Marshall’s term would close out in June 2023. He was the longest-serving CEO of the agency in the past 50 years.

“Dr Marshall has steered CSIRO through a rapidly changing scientific environment. A period of much scientific promise amid global turbulence, particularly through the COVID pandemic,” Husic said in a statement.

“Undoubtedly he will leave the organisation with a lasting legacy and I thank him for his dedicated service.”

The minister said Marshall’s past experience founding startups to propel innovation played a key role in his stewardship of the agency.

Among his achievements at the CSIRO, Marshall is credited with having a hand in the creation of Main Sequence Ventures — an in-house innovation fund. More than 42 deep technology companies have been founded thanks to seed funding from Main Sequence, creating more than 1,200 technology jobs.

Marshall was also responsible for the development of the national science accelerator, the CSIRO’s ON program. That initiative led to the creation of 66 new companies (supporting 3,314 researchers from 52 Australian research organisations) which have raised $114.6 million in investment capital and $115.8 million in grants.

Husic added the CSIRO’s efforts to boost Australia’s pandemic resilience could not be overstated.

“[The agency] will play a vital role in developing sovereign capability in the years to come.

“I particularly welcomed the opportunity in August to launch CSIRO National Vaccine and Therapeutics Lab alongside Dr Marshall,” Husic said.

Another jewel in Marshall’s crown as CSIRO boss is the agency’s missions program, which has brought together universities, industry, government and community to address some of the wicked problems of Australia’s future.

That program has seen so-called ‘missions’ launched for hydrogen, future protein, drought resilience, trusted agrifood exports, ending plastic waste, and towards net zero.

