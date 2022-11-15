Albanese, Xi meet behind closed doors in Bali

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese had his first meeting with Chinese president Xi Xinping in Bali.

The meeting, which lasted 32 minutes and covered trade, climate change and human rights issues, was the first meeting between heads of state of the two countries since 2016.

Media outlets were permitted to film the opening statements of the two leaders before the meeting moved into a closed session.

President Xi’s statement noted the change in tone related to Australia’s relationship with China since Albanese took office as prime minister, but it acknowledged the relationship had encountered some difficulties.

“China-Australia relations had been at the forefront of China’s relations with developed countries for a long time, which is worth cherishing. In the past few years, China-Australia relations have encountered some difficulties, which we didn’t want to see, because both China and Australia are important countries in the Asia-Pacific region,” Xi said.

“We should improve, maintain and develop the relations between the two countries, which is in the fundamental interests of the two peoples and conducive to promoting the development of peace in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.”

Albanese said that the meeting between the two leaders comes during a period of “great global uncertainty”.

“We are facing challenges of COVID and the recovery, dealing with climate change and also supply chain shocks. As we manage these challenges, we need to work towards a stable, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific,” Albanese said.

“And an international system that is governed by international law and the principles that are enshrined in the United Nations Charter.”

Albanese said that Australia and China have had differences but that Australia will not back away from its interests or values.

“Both sides have worked to stabilise the relationship based upon mutual respect and mutual benefit. We will soon reach, of course, the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations when a former Labor minister, Gough Whitlam, established diplomatic relations between Australia and the People’s Republic of China in 1972,” Albanese said.

“We agreed on principles to guide the relationship based on equality, mutual respect and benefit, and a commitment to co-exist peacefully. And these principles remain important today.”

A press conference was held by Albanese not long after the meeting between the Australian and Chinese leadership ended.

“It was a very positive and constructive discussion, and I was pleased that it was held. We know that China is Australia’s largest trading partner. They are worth more than Japan, the US, and the Republic of Korea together combined. So, it’s an important relationship for Australia,” Albanese said.

“And Australia seeks a stable relationship with China. We have big differences to manage, but we are always going to be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully, but also honestly about what those differences are.”

The Prime Minister said both countries took an important step to moving forward and that he raised a range of concerns during the 32-minute meeting with the Chinese leader.

“I put forward Australia’s position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship. I put forward the differences we have on human rights issues including Xinjiang,” Albanese said.

The prime minister said he also raised the cases of imprisoned Australians, including journalist Cheng Lei.

