Dreyfus: Whistleblower and integrity reforms part of ‘crucial steps’ to rebuild trust in government

The federal attorney-general has announced all commonwealth entities will be subject to the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act 2013 to tackle corrupt conduct in government.

Mark Dreyfus said this reform would complement the new National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), to match anti-corruption measures with existing safeguards against fraud in the APS.

“We already have this requirement in relation to fraud under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Rule 2014 — this rule will be amended to extend that requirement to corruption,” the A-G said.

“The commission will also engage in broader public education about its role, corruption risks, and avenues to report corrupt conduct.”

Dreyfus made his remarks at an address to the Australian Public Sector Anti-Corruption Conference in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

The A-G told the audience of public servants, legal academics, civil society and private sector practitioners that the new national integrity commission would both reinforce public confidence in government institutions and improve the delivery of public services.

“This is the single biggest reform to the commonwealth integrity framework in decades,” Dreyfus said of the NAAC.

“The silver lining in the commonwealth being the last Australian jurisdiction to act is that it has allowed us to look at the last 30 years of these anti-corruption commissions at the state and territory level and ensure we take the best features of all of them, and get the balance right.”

“Whether it is our schools, hospitals and healthcare system, courts or welfare system — public trust in these institutions is critical to their ability to successfully deliver these vital services,” he said.

Whistleblower protections were one of the earliest issues Dreyfus sought a department briefing on when Labor was voted into office. A taskforce was then established within the A-G’s department to work on how the new integrity commission laws would protect whistleblowers.

Dreyfus told ABC radio in June that he was looking forward to making those outstanding PID reforms as it was linked to the establishment of a robust NACC.

“The department has in fact been working on implementing those recommendations of Philip Moss’ review,” the A-G said.

“People that give evidence before the National Anti-Corruption Commission, whether in private hearings or public hearings, will also need to be expressly protected by the legislation,” he said.

A 2016 statutory review of the Public Interest Disclosure Act, led by public servant Philip Moss, put forward a number of proposals for “substantial changes”. Dreyfus said the Coalition government had failed to implement any of the review’s 33 recommendations and the new government was committed to bolstering the scheme overall.

More recently, the A-G has foreshadowed his plans to introduce laws to beef up Australia’s whistleblower-protection scheme next year. He said he hoped this could be achieved before the NAAC was established in mid-2023 but that a separate process to strengthen the PID scheme would achieve wider whistleblower protections.

“More generally, I’ve got a long-standing commitment to the protection of genuine whistleblowers,” Dreyfus said.

“It’s about the reporting of maladministration, the reporting of any breaches of codes of conduct of any bad government, all of those things are the subject of whistleblower protection.

“It’s important to see the distinction between anti-corruption measures — that’s what the focus of this anti-corruption commission is — and the wider whistleblower protection scheme that we put in place in 2013. That needs reform, that needs updating and we are going to be attending to that,” he said.

According to the A-G, a public servant can blow the whistle on any type of maladministration by a commonwealth official should they go public with the information because nothing has come of their complaint to a superior.

“One of the important lessons we have learned from the state and territory anti-corruption commissions is the value of prevention and education,” Dreyfus said.

“The commission will provide guidance and information to support the public sector to understand the concept of corrupt conduct, and to identify and address vulnerabilities to corruption.

“This work will harden the Commonwealth public sector against corruption, and will be informed by insights the Commission draws from its investigations and the intelligence it collects about corruption.”

Legislation to establish the independent NAAC was introduced in parliament in September and was an election commitment for the Labor government. The body will work to detect and investigate serious or systemic corruption, and will work right across the government to prevent corruption from occurring in the first place.

Dreyfus said a parliamentary joint committee would oversee the commission, which would be able to investigate serious or systemic corruption across the entire federal public sector and commence inquiries on its own initiative or in response to referrals from anyone.

“We have drawn on the best aspects of the state and territory models and have worked closely with integrity experts — many of whom are here today — to ensure that we get this right,” the A-G told this morning’s conference.

“[The commission] will be able to investigate both criminal and non-criminal corrupt conduct, and conduct occurring before or after its establishment. It will have the power to hold public hearings, where it is in the public interest and exceptional circumstances justify doing so,” he said.

Dreyfus also announced on Wednesday that the separate whistleblower protection reforms would be achieved with priority PID amendments before the end of the year.

“The second stage of reforms will commence next year following passage of the priority amendments. This will involve redrafting the Public Interest Disclosure Act to address the underlying complexity of the scheme and provide effective and accessible protections to public sector whistleblowers,” the A-G said.

