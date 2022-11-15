WGEA director says we should double down on gender equality, not move on

On Tuesday night at Sydney’s Town Hall the Diversity Council Australia hosted its 10th annual diversity debate, which saw panellists argue the question: Is it time to move on from gender equality?

Speaking on the negative side, Workplace Gender Equality Agency director Mary Wooldridge said that with momentum behind the gender equality movement, it was time to double down, not move away.

“When we have as many unintelligent, disconnected women in the parliament as we do men, then we will have true equality,” Wooldridge, herself a former Victorian MP, quipped at one point in the evening.

The director argued that while things had improved in the gender equality sphere in the past five or ten years, there was still more to be done.

“We have to address the gender stereotypes that sit behind these attitudes and the bias and discrimination that occurs starting at an early age.

“We have to break down the structures that see men persistently dominating the higher-paid industries and roles.”

From 2023, WGEA will start to collect data from 11,000 companies and four and a half million employees on First Nations identity, CALD, people with disability, in addition to gender, age and location.

That data, Wooldridge added, will be widely available to inform advocacy and policy.

When asked by debate moderator Tony Jones whether she thought “privileged white women” had been the only beneficiary of the gender equality movement, Woolridge said there wasn’t the data yet to support or refute that.

“Potentially, disproportionately, that may be the case, but we can all benefit from the focus on gender equality and more information.”

“But that doesn’t mean that we should stop the focus on gender as well,” she continued.

“Gender can be a broader and better umbrella to encompass broader aspects of diversity.”

Those on the affirmative side pointed to a lack of progress in other areas of diversity, such as race, people with disability, and genders outside the gender binary.

Speaking on the affirmative side, writer and activist Carly Findlay spoke of her frustrations as a disabled woman of colour, particularly the lack of representation in the workforce.

Findlay criticised the NDIS, saying women with disability had barriers to understanding the scheme.

“This is gendered because women primarily take on caring positions and yet they weren’t being cared for in the very scheme that should care for them,” the writer said.

Other debaters were MAX managing director Deborah Homewood and comedian Sean Choolburra for the affirmative, and comedian Sami Shah and therapist Zac Cannell for the negative.

Based on an audience poll, the negative side won the debate.

