Dad leave becomes ASD’s less than secret weapon

The recruitment challenges of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) have long been on display, but a recent expansion of the lead cyber agency has prompted an augmentation of agency culture that boosts retention and returnee rates of men who hope to be as useful at home as they are at work.

That’s the not-so-covert secret sauce of the positive selection and retention strategy of the ASD as it seeks to rapidly expand its workforce of highly cleared specialists under its REDPICE mandate to keep Australia’s cyber capability on par or above adversaries able to conscript their cyberati.

The lines are blurring in military, black ops, grey ops and general criminal activity, a context that makes an appropriate and effective response ever more important.