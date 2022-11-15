DTA CEO tasked with growing APS digital capability in new role

Digital Transformation Agency CEO Chris Fechner has been appointed head of the Digital Profession, with the responsibility to grow the digital capability of the APS.

Fechner was appointed by APS commissioner Peter Woolcott on Tuesday for a two-year term, starting in January 2023.

“‘I am both honoured and excited to lead the Digital Profession and drive increased digital professional capabilities in conjunction with the Australian Public Service Commission and other partners in the Commonwealth as well as industry,” Fechner said in a statement.

Fechner replaces inaugural head of the Digital Profession Randall Brugeaud, head of the Australian Simplified Trade System Implementation Taskforce, whose term ends in December 2022.

The Digital Profession posted a statement on its own website, thanking Brugeaud for his time in the role.

The statement pointed to his achievements in growing the membership of Digital Profession members to more than 7,500, the development of the APS Career Pathfinder tool, and 1,650 applications in digital entry-level programs for 2023.

“The Australian Public Service commissioner and the Digital Profession thank Mr Brugeaud for all his work and now looks forward to engaging with Mr Fechner to build the digital capability of the APS to deliver government services fit for the digital age,” the statement read.

The role will see Fechner play a “strong advocacy role” to encourage APS agencies to improve digital capacity.

The appointment follows a turbulent period for the DTA, after a scathing ANAO report published in September found the DTA was ineffective in nine procurements examined.

Fechner issued a statement on the ANAO report, saying that three of the nine procurements were done as part of the government’s “urgent response to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“The DTA has already set to work on addressing all areas identified for improvement in the review. It is my commitment that all relevant recommendations will be addressed in full,” Fechner said at the time.

