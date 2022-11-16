Special sub-committee working on nutting out the APS-consultant equation

The Australian Public Service Commissioner has spoken of the need to work smarter and harder to attract employees to sky-rocket capability in Canberra and beyond, outlining how a sub-committee of the Secretaries Board has got to work to assist how to “rebalance” the APS’ dependence on contractors.

In a foreword for the 2021-22 annual report, Peter Woolcott said a group within the Secretaries Board, dedicated to the future of work in the APS, was established in February of this year.

Supported by a taskforce at the commission, he said the group was helping in efforts to “rebalance the APS workforce to reduce an over-reliance on contractors and consultants.”

“Its work is essential for ensuring the APS remains an employer of choice, in recognition that the APS is now in a ‘war for talent’, driven by historic low unemployment and changing employee expectations arising from increased flexibility through the pandemic,” Woolcott said of the sub-committee’s work.

“The federal election in May 2022 marked the preparation of advice to the new government, and the commission has quickly pivoted to support the priorities of the incoming government,” he said.

The commissioner also commended efforts to advance a number of the recommendations from the independent review of the APS (also known as the Thodey review) in the last year.

This included the opening of the APS Academy in July last year, the release of a whole-of-service APS learning and development strategy and action plan, as well as a learning board that convened for the first time in August 2021.

“Establishing a new, networked model for learning and development, the Academy scales quality learning through partnership and practitioner-led development,” Woolcott said, noting the target to train 22,000 public servants was far exceeded with 54,000 initial engagements.

“Reaching across the breadth of the APS workforce, and connecting with APS professions, the APS Academy has driven a fundamental shift in how we build APS capability now and well into the future.”

The efforts of the APS Academy were critical for building a workforce capable of strengthening integrity and regulatory culture. It was also necessary to ensure public servants delivered better policy, services to the community, and lifted the way they engaged with the public, the commissioner said.

“The work of the Academy has since been supplemented by the release of the APS Learning Quality Framework and Design Standards.

“It is the first of its kind in the APS and an important element to ensure high-quality learning, complementing the efficiencies we are seeking to gain through a more joined-up learning and development ecosystem,” Woolcott said.

The change and challenge the Australian community faced this past year meant more work for the APS, Woolcott said, underscoring the need for high performance and capability in the public service.

“During the reporting period of 2021-22, floods across northern NSW, the war in Ukraine, persistent impacts of the pandemic and changing economic headwinds were just some of the events that marked another year.

“These events reinforced the need for a highly capable, high-performing APS that can adapt quickly, and work seamlessly as one, across the breadth of its responsibilities and functions,” Woolcott said.

“APS capability and capacity is essential to support the government respond effectively to the challenges our nation faces, and meet the needs of Australians,” he added.

The APSC’s mandate is to strengthen the capability and professionalism of the APS, facilitate effective workplace management, and uphold the highest standards of integrity and conduct.

Woolcott said this work continued to be essential with the priority to attract, grow and retain talent in the public service. Building a workforce that reflected the diversity of Australia was also front of mind, he said.

“I’m pleased to report we have made sound progress against our four strategic priorities: supporting quality workforce management; building leadership for the future; lifting public service capability; and fostering trust in public service integrity,” Woolcott said.

“Of course, there is much more to be done. The commission remains steadfast in our commitment to APS reform and improving the effectiveness and performance of the APS now and into the future.”

