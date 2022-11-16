Alarming report reveals suicide rates of current and former ADF personnel

The fifth report in a series on the suicide rates of ADF personnel has revealed ex-serving female ADF personnel were 107% more likely to die by suicide when compared to the Australian population.

Ex-serving male ADF personnel were revealed to be 27% more like to die by suicide when compared to the Australian population.

Suicide rates for permanent male ADF members were 49% lower and reserve male ADF members were 46% lower when compared to the Australian population.

The statistics above cover the period from 1997 to 2020.

The Serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who have served since 1985: suicide monitoring 1997 to 2020 report was done by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) as part of an ongoing series of work commissioned by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Having a mood-affective disorder such as depression or anxiety was found to be the most commonly identified risk factor (49% of ADF males and 66% of ADF females who died by suicide).

Another alarming statistic in the report was that at least 1,600 serving and ex-serving ADF members died by suicide between 1997 and 2020.

AIHW spokesperson Paul Pham said the publication of the data was intended to inform improvements to mental health and suicide awareness.

“The AIHW acknowledges that every life lost to suicide is a tragedy and the impacts on family, friends and communities are profound. We acknowledge and pay our respects to those who have passed away, or been affected, by suicide,” Pham stated.

Chair of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide Nick Kaldas said the stats were a grave concern.

“Behind every death by suicide are family members, friends and colleagues whose lives are forever changed.”

Kaldras added the data was “vital” to the work of the commission.

“It is important we have a full picture of the problem, to understand where and how to best direct efforts to prevent suicide, and to improve the lives and wellbeing of the Defence and veteran community,” the chair said.

Earlier this year, the government issued an apology to the Defence community following the publication of the royal commission’s interim report.

At the time, veterans’ affairs and defence personnel minister Matt Keogh said the interim report revealed a “great tragedy”.

“There’s no doubt some veterans and families have not had a good experience dealing with Defence and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and have not been able to access the support they deserve. For that, we are sorry,” Keogh said.

Submissions to the royal commission are still open, with a final report due by June 2024.

“Coming forward isn’t always easy, but your story can help us to make the changes needed to better support serving and ex-serving members,” Kaldras said.

