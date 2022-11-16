Dominello resumes sprint to NSW digital identity credential

New South Wales is a step closer to being the first Australian jurisdiction outside the commonwealth to issue a digital identity credential to its residents after minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello revealed a pilot of photo verification technology for the scheme.

The launch of the pilot confirms Dominello will move to get the foundations for the ambitious scheme poured before the state election next year, with enabling legislation almost certain to be needed to put guard rails around the use of and access to the credential by authorities like police.

Years in the making, the latest road tests restart the clock on a previous trial that was meant to enable the digitised age verification checks for online liquor purchases that were delayed by a year after the liquor industry failed to meet initial deadlines to get the tech in place.

The initial trials will be, once again, for online liquor purchases (primarily short window deliveries ordered and paid online) and renewal of the Working with Children Check remotely via the Service NSW app.

A long-term proponent of the value of user-controlled digital identity, Dominello has been an outspoken critic of the over-sharing and over-collection of identity credentials and personal identifiers as part of the identity-proofing process required by many transactions.

In a video spruiking the new credential, a use case shown is a woman attending a club and tapping her phone for an age check rather than the venue scanning a physical ID document. Other use cases include proof of licencing for car hire and other certifications.

Dominello is also using the Optus and Medibank hacks to lend weight to the use case for the new digital credentials, stressing they are both decentralised and held by users, and only verify and unlock permission rather than keep documents on file.

“Recent cyber breaches have underlined the need to keep the control of our private information in the hands of the customer, and stop the need for the continual oversharing of our personal details,” Dominello said.

“We have put privacy, security and customer control at the heart of the NSW Digital Identity, and its pilots. Customers will be able to store their encrypted personal information securely on their own devices, meaning it will not be held centrally by Government or a private entity.

“And customers can be confident that no biometric or photo data will be stored once successfully verified.”

The reference to biometric photo data is an important one because this is the most utilitarian yet controversial element of digital identity schemes.

While motor registries, police and immigration authorities hold extensive biometric photo libraries, the real enabler is the architecture behind common software like Apple’s FaceID, which is trusted enough to be used by banks and payment schemes and can also be harnessed by government apps and wallets.

The plus for the government here is that there is already established user familiarity through the likes of the Service NSW app and the digital driver’s licence.

The pursuit of a discrete digital identity document largely stemmed from a previous effort to reuse the digital licence platform more generally that was later shelved.

In the federal jurisdiction, Australia already has three accredited digital identity exchanges under the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Trusted Digital Identity Framework, Australia Post’s ‘Digital iD’, eftpos’ ‘ConnectID’ and Mastercard’s ‘ID’.

