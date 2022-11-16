Leaders acknowledge future threats as world emerges from COVID’s ‘acute phase’

The second Australia-EU Leaders’ Meeting has signalled the unified backing of steps to create a legally binding international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in a bid to learn from the experience of the past three years.

Anthony Albanese, European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen made the commitment in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“​​The leaders acknowledged efforts to emerge from the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and be better prepared for future pandemic threats,” the statement said.

“They committed to working together to enhance the global health security architecture […] as well as founding donors of the newly established Pandemic Fund.”

On Monday, Albanese pledged $50 million from Australia for the World Bank’s Financial Intermediary Fund pandemic fund. Founding donors have so far committed US$1.4 billion to shape future pandemic plans.

The announcement comes as local authorities warn Australia is weeks into its latest COVID wave and remind the public to keep up to date with vaccination and seek antiviral treatment if needed.

Australia’s chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, said those who had already been infected by the virus, coupled with three doses of the vaccine, were highly protected.

“The infection alone will not protect you for a long time, and it will not protect you against severe disease. That, in combination with a number of booster shots, will,” he said.

Meanwhile, Albanese’s three-way meeting with his EU counterparts leaders at the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali this week also marked a new milestone: the Framework Agreement between Australia and the EU coming into force.

The joint statement added that Australia and Europe would work together to advance gender equality and human rights globally, reaffirming humanitarian action as well as development assistance and trade in accordance with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDS).

Europe and Australia share a lot in common. It was great to meet with President of the European Council @CharlesMichel and President of the European Commission @vonderleyen this morning to discuss our shared vision for the future. pic.twitter.com/OiGP9epRhU — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 16, 2022

Albanese, Michel and von der Leyenan also used the opportunity to promote resolutions from the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, held in Geneva in June. This included aspirations a “fully and well-functioning” dispute-resolution system would be up and running by 2024.

“They reaffirmed their opposition to the use of economic coercion, which is inconsistent with the international legal order and undermines the global trading system, and agreed to work together to respond to such practices,” the statement said.

Urgent global challenges such as the climate and biodiversity crises would be tackled together in close partnership between Australia and the EU, the leaders said. They also underscored the importance of ensuring First Nations voices were heard at an international level to embody Indigenous knowledge and experience.

“The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to their shared values, in particular democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and a rules-based multilateral order,” the statement went on.

Condemnation of Russia’s aggression and ‘illegal’ attempted annexation of Ukraine

The three leaders were unified in their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms”, echoing the sentiments of the G7 and NATO Leaders’ joint statement also issued yesterday.

Russia’s missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure this week were “barbaric” the leaders said, supporting an investigation currently underway in Poland of a reported explosion in the eastern part of the country near the border with Ukraine.

“Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its forces from within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine and cease its aggression,” the leaders said.

“Russia’s actions blatantly violate international law, including the UN Charter.”

Australia stands with Ukraine in condemning Russia’s deadly missile attacks. Reports these missiles have also struck Polish territory are deeply concerning. We again call on Russia to withdraw its forces and end its illegal, immoral war. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) November 15, 2022

Albanese, Michel and von der Leyenan noted Crimea, the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine would never be recognised as Russian territory.

They added Putin’s nuclear rhetoric concerning Ukraine was irresponsible and any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences.

“The leaders reiterated their firm commitment to holding Russia, and all perpetrators and accomplices, to account, their strong support for the International Criminal Court investigation, and acknowledged Ukraine’s efforts to secure accountability, including for the crime of aggression against Ukraine,” the statement concluded.

