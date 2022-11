The climate change truth these Torres Strait uncles want COP27 to hear

Uncle Paul and Uncle Pabai say their family and friends who make up the populations of Boigu and Saibai in the Torres Strait (Zenadth Kes) will stay on the islands until their local churches are underwater. But as sea levels driven by climate change threaten the land and livelihoods of some of Australia’s First Nations people, they have had enough of feeling faithful however hopeless.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Uncle Paul said it was time for the Australian government and global leaders to tackle the “big picture issue” that was climate change. The disruption was transforming Indigenous peoples’ livelihoods and way of life, he said.

“In Torres Strait, it’s similar to what they experience with the Pacific Islands’ brothers and sisters. It is very similar — erosion and a lot of sea level rising,” Uncle Paul said.